CTB huntu ku MEO i GMN ta ehekutá trabounan di mehorashon na playanan

Komo preparashon pa temporada haltu di turismo

WILLEMSTAD – 10 di yanüari 2020 – Durante e simannan tras di lomba Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) den estrecho koperashon ku Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) i Ministerio di Salubridat, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa (GMN) a ehekutá un plan di mantenshon na diferente playa aki na Kòrsou. Den kuadro di esaki Minister Giselle Mc William enkargá ku desaroyo ekonómiko i Minister Suzy Camelia-Römer enkargá ku salubridat, medioambiente i naturalesa huntu ku funshonarionan di CTB a hasi un bishita na algun di e sitionan ku a forma parti di e plan di mantenshon pa asina tuma nota di e trabounan ku a keda realisá.

E plan di mantenshon ta forma parti di e preparashonnan pa e temporada haltu di turismo. Tantu nos turistanan pero tambe nos pueblo lokal gusta bishitá nos playanan públiko. Pa e motibu aki ta importante pa esakinan ta den bon estado. A hasi trabounan di limpiesa, kòrta palu, pone banki di betòn, drecha trapi i krea un aria di parker. E playanan ku a forma parti di e plan di mantenshon aki ta: Daaibooi, Kenepa Grandi, Kenepa Chikí, Playa Piskadó, Playa Fòrti, Sta. Cruz, Caracasbaai, Baya Beach i Directeursbaai. Tambe a laga limpia banda di e área di rekreo na Marie Pampoen.

Tur dos Minister a ekspresá nan satisfakshon ku e trabounan ku a keda realisá. Kòrsou ta Dushi, Bib’é, Stim’é.

CTB together with MEO and GMN

Arrange Beach Upgrades

Preparing for the tourism high season

WILLEMSTAD – January 10, 2019 – Over the past few weeks, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), in close collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO, by its Dutch acronym) and the Ministry of Public Health, the Environment and Nature (GMN, by its Dutch acronym), has been giving a number of beaches on the island of Curaçao a facelift. The Minister of Economic Development, Ms. Giselle Mc William and the Minister of Public Health, the Environment and Nature, Ms. Suzy Camelia-Römer, visited some of the sites included in this maintenance plan accompanied by CTB officials to inform themselves on the progress.

The maintenance plan is part of ongoing preparations for the coming tourist high season. The island’s public beaches are favorite attractions for tourists and locals alike, and it is important to keep them looking their best. The surroundings were cleaned up, trees were trimmed, concrete benches were installed stairs were repaired and in one instance a parking area was created. The beaches included in this effort were Daaibooi, Kenepa Grandi, Kenepa Chikí, Playa Piskadó, Playa Fòrti, Sta. Cruz, Caracasbaai, Baya Beach and Directeursbaai. Additionally, the area next to the recreational area at Marie Pampoen was cleaned up.

Both ministers expressed their satisfaction with the results of these efforts. Curaçao is “Dushi.” Live it, Love it.