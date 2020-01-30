Sint Maarten Police: Police Looking for assitance for Shooting on Welafer road

Philipsburg, 30th January 2020

Police Looking for assitance for Shooting on Welafer road

The police dispatch center received various call on Wednesday night January 29th approximately, 10.30 pm concerning a shooting that had taking place on the Welfare road in the vicinity Patio De Andrew.

Several police patrols, the Police Forensic Department, and the Ambulance Department were sent to the location to investigate the situation.

On the scene the police patrol found an unknown male bleeding from gunshot wounds to his upper leg.

According to the information gathered from the victim and by standers that two unknown men dressed all in black approached the victim and another man, and shot them both.

After injuring the victims, the two (2) suspects fled in the direction of Cay-Bay. The victim who was still on the scene, informed the patrol that his friend who also got injured, was transported to the hospital by family members. The victim didn’t know which one of the medical centers he was transported to.

It was later ascertained that second victim was transported to the hospital on the French side.The French authorities later confirmed that a victim with gunshot wounds, appeared at the hospital and had later succumbed to the wounds that he received.

The Ambulance personnel treated the second victim on the scene, before rushing him to the St. Maarten Medical Center.

The detective department is busy investigation this shooting. The name of the deceased victim involved in this incident could not be verified.

The detectives investigating this shooting is asking anyone who has information to please contact the St Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 . It is only with the help of the community that together we can solve these cases.

You can also visit the police website at http://www.policesx.sx or leave a message via our face book page (Police Force of St. Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten)

Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) welcomed the first school visit for the year 2020

On Wednesday January the KPSM welcomed 19 children, between the ages of 3-4, from the Sister Borgia Elementary School to the station for a visit.

The energetic group of Early Stimulation group accompanied by their teachers got a guided tour of the station by Interim Communications Spokesman Joespha along with a few of the incoming class of officers.

The preschoolers were able to visit with the different departments and ask as many questions as their inquisitive minds could come up with. They heard first hand descriptions from the detective, IT, Communication, Watch commander as well as the Camera surveillance centre officers.

The purpose of this visit was to give the toddlers an opportunity to visualize the experience and discuss information pertaining to the profession as a Police Officer as well as learn how a Police officer do their best to keep them all safe. It is imperative that children at this age began learning able personal safety and how to be aware of their surrounds in the event an emergency situation arises.

The KPSM department would like to thank the Early Stimulation group from the Sister Borgia School for the visit to the station and we look forward to several other schools visits throughout the year 2020.