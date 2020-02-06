FIRST CESALC MEETING OF 2020 TO BE HELD IN WILLEMSTAD SER CURACAO HOSTS REGIONAL MEETING OF SOCIAL ECONOMIC COUNCILS / EERSTE CESALC-MEETING VAN 2020 IN WILLEMSTAD SER CURACAO: GASTHEER VAN REGIONALE BIJEENKOMST SOCIALE ECONOMISCHE ADVIESCOLLEGES / PROMÉ REUNION DI CESALC NA WILLEMSTAD SER KORSOU ANFITRION DI E PROME ENKUENTRO REGIONAL DI KONSEHONAN SOSIAL EKONOMIKO PA 2020

FIRST CESALC MEETING OF 2020 TO BE HELD IN WILLEMSTAD

SER CURACAO HOSTS REGIONAL MEETING OF SOCIAL ECONOMIC COUNCILS

WILLEMSTAD, February, 6, 2020 – The Network of Economic and Social Councils of Latin America and the Caribbean (La Red de Consejos Económicos y Sociales de América Latina y el Caribe, CESALC), in cooperation with the Social Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao, the International Association of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions (AICESIS) and with the technical assistance of the International Labour Organization (ILO), is pleased to announce the first meeting of the CESALC Network in 2020, entitled ‘The Future of Work and Agenda 2030’: Shared Goals and Aspirations.’ This theme will be the guiding principle to promote the transfer of knowledge and the exchange of successful experiences to improve the institutional performance of the Network’s member councils.

This first meeting of the 2020 CESALC Network will be held at the hotel Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino in Willemstad, Curaçao, from the 19th until the 21st of February 2020. It will be a forum for debate and reflection on the role of Economic and Social Councils in addressing two issues of major importance to the region, namely the Future of Work and the Global Agenda 2030.

The occasion is propitious to address specific issues such as: Social Protection, Women in the World of Work, Social Dialogue and to promote Regional and International Alliances necessary to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations and to face the challenges of the Future of Work.

In addition to the members of the CESALC Network, the meeting will be open to representatives of other Economic and Social Councils, Ministries of Labour or Employment and other similar institutions that lead the social dialogue in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The SER of Curaçao is very honored to have been offered the responsibility of hosting this event this year. The SER sees this as a unique opportunity for members of the CESALC Network and other participants to meet and greet each other and exchange ideas and best practices in a distinctive Caribbean environment.

For more information visit: www.ser.cw or www.cesalc.org.

Context

Latin America and the Caribbean have been characterized for decades as the most unequal region in the world, socially and economically. Despite the fact that social protection is a right and is key to eliminating poverty, which prevents marginalization; and despite the great progress made, the effective capacity of Latin American and Caribbean countries to provide universal guarantees of social protection throughout the life cycle remains limited.

Nonetheless, gaps in coverage persist, especially among workers in lower-income strata, those living in rural areas and women. Almost five years after the signing of the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, support in the region for implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) is gaining momentum. However, many challenges remain. The CESALC Network joins the various efforts to promote social participation, dialogue, and democracy in Latin America and the Caribbean. The CESALC Network establishes the following as priority themes for a joint approach: the fight against poverty and chronic malnutrition; the promotion of health and well-being, gender equality, decent work and economic growth, inclusive and sustainable industrial development, and innovation in Latin America and the Caribbean. It will also support the formulation of plans, policies and programs that guarantee the economic and social rights of the population.



EERSTE CESALC-MEETING VAN 2020 IN WILLEMSTAD

SER CURACAO: GASTHEER VAN REGIONALE BIJEENKOMST SOCIALE ECONOMISCHE ADVIESCOLLEGES

WILLEMSTAD, 6 februari 2020 – ‘De toekomst van het werk en de agenda 2030: Gedeelde doelstellingen en aspiraties.’ Dat is het centrale thema van de eerste bijeenkomst van het jaar 2020 van het regionale netwerk van sociaaleconomische adviescolleges (La Red de Consejos Económicos y Sociales de América Latina y el Caribe, CESALC) die van 19 tot en met 21 februari 2020 zal worden gehouden in Willemstad, Curaçao. Deze bijeenkomst, die door de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) van Curaçao zal worden gehost, wordt georganiseerd in samenwerking met de Internationale Vereniging van Sociaal-Economische Raden en soortgelijke instituties (AICESIS), met technische bijstand van de Internationale Arbeidsorganisatie (ILO). Het doel van de bijeenkomst is om de overdracht van kennis en de uitwisseling van best practices te bevorderen om zodoende de inhoudelijke evenals de institutionele werkzaamheden van de leden te bevorderen. De bijeenkomst zal plaatsvinden in het hotel Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino in Willemstad, Curaçao.

Het zal een forum zijn voor debat en reflectie over de bijdrage van sociaaleconomische adviesraden van Latijns-Amerika en het Caribisch gebied bij het aanpakken van twee kwesties die van groot belang zijn voor de regio, namelijk de toekomst van werk en de agenda 2030 van de Verenigde Naties (VN). Specifieke vraagstukken die aan de orde zullen komen zijn onder andere sociale bescherming, vrouwen op de arbeidsmarkt, gender(on)gelijkheid, sociale dialoog en regionale en internationale allianties die nodig zijn om de duurzame ontwikkelingsdoelen van de VN (SDG’s) te verwezenlijken. Naast de leden van het CESALC-netwerk zal de vergadering openstaan voor vertegenwoordigers van andere economische en sociale raden, ministeries van Arbeid, en soortgelijke instellingen die de sociale dialoog in Latijns-Amerika en het Caribisch gebied voeren. Meer informatie is te vinden op de website van de SER: ser.cw

Context

Latijns-Amerika en het Caribisch gebied worden al tientallen jaren gekenmerkt als één van de meest ongelijke regio’s ter wereld. Ondanks het feit dat sociale bescherming een recht is en de sleutel tot het uitbannen van armoede, waardoor marginalisering wordt voorkomen; en ondanks de grote vooruitgang die is geboekt, blijft de effectieve capaciteit van de Latijns-Amerikaanse en Caribische landen om universele garanties te bieden voor sociale bescherming gedurende de gehele levenscyclus beperkt.

Bijna vijf jaar na de ondertekening van de VN Agenda 2030 voor duurzame ontwikkeling wint de steun in de regio voor de uitvoering van de doelstellingen voor duurzame ontwikkeling (SDG’s) aan kracht.

Er zijn echter nog veel uitdagingen. Het CESALC-netwerk sluit zich aan bij de verschillende inspanningen om de sociale participatie, de dialoog en de democratie in Latijns-Amerika en het Caribisch gebied te bevorderen. Het CESALC-netwerk stelt als prioritaire thema’s voor een gezamenlijke aanpak het volgende vast: de strijd tegen armoede en chronische ondervoeding; de bevordering van gezondheid en welzijn, gendergelijkheid, fatsoenlijk werk en economische groei, inclusieve en duurzame industriële ontwikkeling, en innovatie in Latijns-Amerika en het Caribisch gebied. Zij zal ook steun verlenen aan de formulering van plannen, beleid en programma’s die de economische en sociale rechten van de bevolking garanderen.



PROMÉ REUNION DI CESALC NA WILLEMSTAD

SER KORSOU ANFITRION DI E PROME ENKUENTRO REGIONAL DI KONSEHONAN SOSIAL EKONOMIKO PA 2020

WILLEMSTAD, 6 di febrüari 2020 – ‘Futuro di Trabou i e Agènda 2030: Ophetivonan i Aspirashonnan Kompartí’. Esei ta e tema prinsipal di e promé enkuentro di aña 2020 di e ret regional di konsehonan ekonómiko i sosial di Latino Amérika i di Karibe (La Red de Consejos Económicos y Sociales de América Latina y el Caribe, CESALC) ku lo tuma lugá dia 19 pa 21 di febrüari próksimo aki na Kòrsou. E reunion aki ta wòrdu di ‘host’ pa Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER) di Kòrsou, den estrecho kolaborashon ku e Asosiashon Internashonal di Konsehonan Ekonómiko i Sosial i Institutonan Similar (AICESIS), ku asistensia tékniko di Organisashon Internashonal di Trabou (OIT). E ophetivo di e enkuentro aki ta pa promové transferensia di konosementu i di interkambio di práktika ku e fin pa mehorá e desempeño institushonal di e miembronan di e ret. E enkuentro lo tuma lugá den hotèl Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino.

E lo ta un foro di debate i reflekshon riba e papel di konsehonan ekonómiko i sosial di Latino Amérika i di Karibe den tratamentu di dos asuntu di gran importansia pa nos region, esta, futuro di trabou i e Agènda 2030 di Nashonnan Uní ku ta trata e ophetivonan di desaroyo sostenibel. Durante e enkuentro lo debatí riba temanan manera protekshon sosial, e posishon di hende muhé riba merkado laboral, desigualdat di género, diálogo sosial i aliansanan regional i internashonal nesesario pa alkansá e ophetivonan di desaroyo sostenibel i hasi un frònt kontra e desafionan ku futuro di trabou ta trese kuné.

Banda di e miembronan di e ret CESALC, lo tin partisipantenan di otro konsehonan ekonómiko i sosial, ministerionan di trabou i institushonnan ku ta dirigí e diálogo sosial na Latino Amérika i Karibe.

Pa mas informashon riba e evento por wak e wèpsait di SER: www.ser.cw.

Konteksto

Latino Amérika i Karibe pa dékadanan kaba ta wòrdu karakterisá ku e region di mas desigual na mundu. Apesar ku protekshon sosial ta un derechi i e ta klave den e lucha pa eradiká pobresa, evitando asina marginalisashon i apesar di e gran avansenan ku a lográ, e kapasidat efektivo di e paisnan di Latino Amérika i di Karibe pa brinda garantianan universal di protekshon sosial a largo plaso ainda ta limitá. Ainda ta eksistí desigualdatnan grandi, partikularmente bou di trahadónan ku ménos ingreso, personanan ku ta biba den zonanan rural i hende muhé. Kasi 5 aña despues di a firma e Agènda 2030 di Nashonnan Uní pa e Desaroyonan Sostenibel, e apoyo di region pa implementashon di e ophetivonan di desaroyo sostenibel ta ganando impulso.

Sin embargo, aún tin hopi desafio. E ret CESALC ta uni diferente esfuerso pa promové partisipashon sosial, diálogo i demokrasia den Latino Amérika Latina i Karibe. E ret ta identifiká komo temanan prioritario pa un enfoke konhunto: lucha kontra di pobresa i desnutrishon króniko; promoshon di salú i bienestar, igualdat di género, trabou desente i kresementu ekonómiko, desaroyo industrial inklusivo i sostenibel i inovashon den nos region. Tambe e ret ta apoyá formulashon di plannan, maneho i programanan ku ta garantisá derechinan ekonómiko i sosial di poblashon.