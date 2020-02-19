Advertisements
GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs issues correction of Press Statement- Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs Updates on Visit to the Netherlands

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

PRIME MINISTER OF SINT MAARTEN 

Minister-President van Sint Maarten

 

Press Statement

Date: 19th, February 2020

 

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs issues correction of Press Statement: Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs Updates on Visit to the Netherlands

 

In a recent press release from the Cabinet of Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, it was stated that she held several visits in the Netherlands with public officials including Chairman of the Second Chamber Mr. Jan Anthonie Bruijn. However, his official post is Chairman of the First Chamber of the Dutch Government. 

 

We trust that this rectification serves you well.

 

Advertisements

You May Also Like

Kòrsou ta kampeon! Maduro & Curiel’s Bank ta selebrá ku Curaçaose Sòftbòl Bond (CSB)

REDAKSHON 0

Moshon 5 asepta pa Parlamento di Kòrsou den reunion Públiko di 17 di febrüari 2017

REDAKSHON 0

Damita ta regresá kas i ta keda maltratá 

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: