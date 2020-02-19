PRIME MINISTER OF SINT MAARTEN

Minister-President van Sint Maarten

Press Statement

Date: 19th, February 2020

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs issues correction of Press Statement: Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs Updates on Visit to the Netherlands

In a recent press release from the Cabinet of Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, it was stated that she held several visits in the Netherlands with public officials including Chairman of the Second Chamber Mr. Jan Anthonie Bruijn. However, his official post is Chairman of the First Chamber of the Dutch Government.

We trust that this rectification serves you well.