Sambil stimulates the adoption of shelter dogs

“Love your pet day”

On Thursday, February 20th Sambil celebrated the international “Love your pet day” with a great cause!

Sambil joined forces with Cruelty Free Caribbean Foundation, a local organization committed to educate and promote a cruelty free society for all animals world-wide and in Curaçao.

On this special day visitors learned how to be kind to the living creatures around us and were also able to adopt one of the shelter dogs rescued by this organization. Carrefour market contributed tremendously by giving away free dog food bags to the ones who signed up for the adoption. With this event Sambil and the Cruelty Free Caribbean Foundation wants to raise awareness about the importance of taking good care of your pet and also the shelter dogs on the island.

In connection with this great cause, Sambil is preparing to officially launch its program “SAMBIL PET FRIENDLY”. Soon visitors and pet lovers will be allowed to enter the mall with their pets and enjoy the comforts of the mall! Stay tuned for more information about the rules and conditions applicable for this great initiative.

Let’s make the world better for the animals! Every little bit helps. Sambil more than a shopping mall!

Sambil ta stimulá adopshon di kachó bandoná

“Dia internashonal di Stima bo maskota”

Riba djaweps 20 di Febrüari Sambil a selebrá dia international di stima bo maskota ku un gesto masha bunita.

Sambil a uni huntu ku fundashon Cruelty Free Caribbean, un organisashon lokal ku ta komprometé na eduká i promové un komunidat liber di maltrato pa ku tur bestia tantu rònd mundo komo na Kòrsou. Riba e dia tan speshal aki bisitantenan a siña kon pa kuida i stima tur animal ku ta rondó di nos. Tambe tabatin e oportunidad pa adoptá un di e kachónan wérfano ku a keda reskatá pa e fundashon aki. Carrefour market tambe a aportá na e bunita kausa aki dor di regalá un saku di kuminda di kachó kompletamente grátis pa kada kachó ku a keda adoptá.

Ku e evento aki Sambil i fundashon Cruelty Free Caribbean kier konsientisá e pueblo di Kòrsou i mustra riba e importansha di kuida, stima i no maltratá ningún tipo di maskota.

En konekshon ku e bunita gesto aki Sambil ta preparando pa lansa ofishalmente “SAMBIL PET FRIENDLY”. Pronto bishitantenan lo por drenta e sentro komershal huntu ku nan maskota i disfrutá di tur loke Sambil ta ofresé.

Keda pendiente pa mas informashon tokante e reglanan i kondishonan ku ta aplikabel pa ku e tremendo inisiativa aki. Ban tur huntu hasi e mundo aki mihó pa nos bestianan tambe. Kada granito ta yuda! Naturalmente Sambil mas ku un sentro komershal lo sigui kontribuí na futuro di nos dushi Kòrsou!