MINISTERIAL ORDER of April 15, 2020 amending the Order public order measures COVID ‐ 19

V1 ____________

The Minister of Justice, in agreement with the Minister of General Affairs, the Minister of Health, the Environment and Nature and the Minister of Transport, Transport and Spatial Planning, Whereas: that under Article 25 of the Constitution of Curaçao2 the government is under an obligation to take measures to promote public health; that COVID ‐ 19 has been designated as an infectious disease by the Temporary National Decree designation COVID ‐ 19 virus as an infectious disease3; most recently by the Public Order Measures Decree COVID ‐ 19 V of 11 April 2020 measures to protect the public have been adopted until 27 April 2020 order, in particular public health; that since the last amendment to the Public Order Measures Decree COVID ‐ 19 V the the number of infections detected has not increased further; However, it cannot be concluded with certainty from this that there is no longer any question is of local transmission with COVID ‐ 19; whereas it therefore remains important to maintain a number of measures to prevent the local contamination; that in view of the introduced ‘shelter in place’ in the context of public health it is important to also take into account the mental and physical well-being of the population; that physical activity is therefore recommended, but that it is important in this respect that everyone adheres to the standard of “social distancing” on public roads; that further care must be taken to ensure that other health problems become prevented or combated, including care for cleaning and hygiene in and around homes and other places of residence is very important; that, depending on the development of the COVID ‐ 19 infection in Curaçao, a phased one relaxation of the measures is possible; it is now concluded, after weighing up the various interests, that a first phase of relaxation of the measures already adopted in the Measures Decision public order COVID ‐ 19 V can be applied; that for this first phase of relaxation of the measures, the Decision measures public order COVID ‐ 19 V should be changed; Heard: the Operational Manager medical assistance in the event of disasters; Has decided: Article I The COVID ‐ 19 V Public Order Measures Decree is amended as follows: A. After Article 1, a new Article is inserted, reading: Article 1a Exercise as a goal 1. Without prejudice to the provisions of Article 1, persons may use the public road engage in exercise between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM o’clock and 8 p.m. 2. If persons use a motor vehicle or a moped as referred to in Article 1 of the Road Traffic Regulation Curaçao 20004, to go to a destination to exercise on the public road, they can only use these means of transport on public roads in accordance with the distribution included in appendix 4. 3. Exercise is exclusively understood to mean walking, running and cycling. B. Article 4, second paragraph is deleted. C. Article 6, second paragraph is replaced by the following: 2. The prohibition referred to in the first paragraph does not apply to companies such as pharmacies, gas stations, supermarkets, mini markets, toko’s, health food shops and bakeries. D. In Article 8, paragraph 2, the words “of an official as referred to in the first paragraph, “replaced by: of an official as referred to in paragraph 1 when exercising their function ,. E. In Article 9, the second sentence is replaced by the following: The amended annexes will be published in the Official Journal. Article II This decision will be published in the Official Journal. Article III This Decision shall take effect on the day following the date of its publication. Given in Willemstad, April 15, 2020 The Minister of Justice,

Q. C. O. GIRIGORY

Released April 15, 2020

The Minister of General Affairs,

E. P. RHUGGENAATH