Government of Sint Maarten ** PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH, SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT, AND LABOR ** April 30th NOT A PUBLIC HOLIDAY
The public is hereby informed that the designated public holiday customarily known as Carnival Day and celebrated on April 30th, has been amended. Given the current COVID19 pandemic, this public holiday will be given back to the people at a later date, which will be announced when the crisis ends.
