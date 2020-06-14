Ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties  Wetsvoorstel herstel voorzieningen Sint Eustatius is vandaag unaniem aangenomen door de Tweede Kamer.

Ondanks het feit dat de COVID-19 crisis zijn weerslag heeft op Sint Eustatius gebeurt er veel goeds op het eiland. Op diverse terreinen is voortgang zichtbaar. Er worden continu verbeteringen doorgevoerd, maar niet zonder bijkomende moeilijkheden.

Het kabinet acht het daarom wenselijk dat de eilandsraad een belangrijk deel van zijn taken hervat, maar acht het tegelijkertijd noodzakelijk dat de regeringscommissaris nog enige tijd verantwoordelijk blijft voor de een deel van de taken van de eilandsraad alsmede de taken van het bestuurscollege en de gezaghebber.

https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/…/kamerbrief-met-voortgangsrap…

Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland

The House of Representatives unanimously adopted the bill on the restoration of the provisions for St Eustatius today. This bill covers the extension of the administrative intervention and, concurrently, the gradual run-down of the current provisions. A step-by-step process comprising four stages will work up to a regular administrative situation. The first step involves the election of the Island Council.

In spite of the impact that the COVID-19 crisis has had on St Eustatius, a great deal of good is happening on the island. Progress is manifest in several areas. Improvements are being implemented continuously, yet not without attendant difficulties.

For that reason, the Cabinet deems it advisable for the Island Council to resume a significant portion of its tasks. At the same time, however, the Cabinet considers it imperative for the Government Commissioner to remain responsible for some of the tasks of the Island Council as well as for some of the tasks of the commissioners and the Governor.