Prome edishon di Punda Thursday Vibes despues di de-eskalashon di Covid-19 tabata un gran eksito.

First Punda Thursday Vibes after Covid-19 de-escalation was a great success.

Downtown Punda was the center of fun again. Visitors enjoyed the local market, the grand opening of Penha Duty Free Liquor store, happy hours and live music at different bars & restaurants. All of this while practicing the guidelines of social distancing. To top off the evening the sky above our downtown city center was lit with colors from the amazing firework show.

Punda Thursday Vibes is back again every week! Make sure you join the party, join the fun this next week 25 of June 2020 starting at 6PM in our beautiful Downtown Punda.