Prome edishon di Punda Thursday Vibes despues di de-eskalashon di Covid-19 tabata un gran eksito.
Prome edishon di Punda Thursday Vibes despues di de-eskalashon di Covid-19 tabata un gran eksito.
Punda tabata e sentro atrobe di dibertishon. Bishitante nan por a disfrutá di merkado lokal na Gomezplein, e gran apertura di Penha Duty Free su tienda di likor, happy hour i músika bibu na diferente bar i restorant. Tur esaki teniendo na kuenta e regla nan di distansia sosial.
Pa kulmina e anochi shelu riba nos sentro di siudat a wòrdu ilumina ku kolo nan vibrante di un tremendo show di vürwèrk.
Punda Vibes tei bèk tur siman! Djòin na e fiesta, djòin e dibertishon otro siman 25 di jüni 2020 kumisando 6or den nos sentro di siudat Punda.
Punda Thursday Vibes is er weer elke week! Zorg ervoor dat je meedoet aan het feest, doe mee volgende week 25 juni 2020 vanaf 18.00 uur in onze prachtige Downtown Punda.
____
First Punda Thursday Vibes after Covid-19 de-escalation was a great success.
Downtown Punda was the center of fun again. Visitors enjoyed the local market, the grand opening of Penha Duty Free Liquor store, happy hours and live music at different bars & restaurants. All of this while practicing the guidelines of social distancing. To top off the evening the sky above our downtown city center was lit with colors from the amazing firework show.
Punda Thursday Vibes is back again every week! Make sure you join the party, join the fun this next week 25 of June 2020 starting at 6PM in our beautiful Downtown Punda.
You must log in to post a comment.