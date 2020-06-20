NOTISIA 

Prome edishon di Punda Thursday Vibes despues di de-eskalashon di Covid-19 tabata un gran eksito.

REDAKSHON

 

Punda tabata e sentro atrobe di dibertishon. Bishitante nan por a disfrutá di merkado lokal na Gomezplein, e gran apertura di Penha Duty Free su tienda di likor, happy hour i músika bibu na diferente bar i restorant. Tur esaki teniendo na kuenta e regla nan di distansia sosial.

Pa kulmina e anochi shelu riba nos sentro di siudat a wòrdu ilumina ku kolo nan vibrante di un tremendo show di vürwèrk.

Punda Vibes tei bèk tur siman!  Djòin na e fiesta, djòin e dibertishon otro siman 25 di jüni 2020 kumisando 6or den nos sentro di siudat Punda.

Punda Thursday Vibes powered by Amstel Bright.
Pa mas informashon yama 461-8244 òf manda un whatsapp na 521-1185
___
Eerste Punda Thursday Vibes na Covid-19 de-escalatie was een succes.
Het centrum van Punda was opnieuw het centrum van plezier. Bezoekers genoten van de lokale markt op Gomezplein, de grote opening van de Penha Duty Free Liquor Store, happy hours en livemuziek bij verschillende bars en restaurants. Al dit terwijl de richtlijnen van sociale distantie werden gewaarborgd.

Als klap op de vuurpijl werd de hemel boven ons stadscentrum met kleuren verlicht met een geweldige vuurwerkshow.

Punda Thursday Vibes is er weer elke week! Zorg ervoor dat je meedoet aan het feest, doe mee volgende week 25 juni 2020 vanaf 18.00 uur in onze prachtige Downtown Punda.

Punda Thursday Vibes is powered by Amstel Bright.
Voor meer informatie bel op 461-8244 of stuur een whatsapp naar 521-1185

____

First Punda Thursday Vibes after Covid-19 de-escalation was a great success.

Downtown Punda was the center of fun again. Visitors enjoyed the local market, the grand opening of Penha Duty Free Liquor store, happy hours and live music at different bars & restaurants. All of this while practicing the guidelines of social distancing. To top off the evening the sky above our downtown city center was lit with colors from the amazing firework show.

Punda Thursday Vibes is back again every week! Make sure you join the party, join the fun this next week 25 of June 2020 starting at 6PM in our beautiful Downtown Punda.

Punda Thursday Vibes is powered by Amstel Bright.
For more information call 461-8244 or send a whatsapp at 511-2185

