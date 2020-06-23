From: Acting head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, 23rd June, 2020

More arrests made in PJIA drug smuggling investigation

As the investigation continues in to the smuggling of drugs to the Princess Julianna International Airport’s (PJIA)shipping facility, the Alpha Team have made two more arrest. A male with initials R.A.S and a female with initials T.A.B.S were arrested today Tuesday June 23rd, 2020 for their involvement in the ongoing investigation.

The investigation started in April 2020, after it was discovered that several persons were involved in the smuggling of drugs to the island. The female suspect was released shortly after being interrogated by the detectives. The male suspect remains in police custody in connection with the further investigation.

Since the beginning of the investigation the Sint Maarten Police Force, Alpha Team have made several arrests, this investigation is currently still on going, as more information becomes available it will be relayed to the community.

The Alpha Team is a jointly multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast Guard.