GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta ekstendé e Toke de Keda ku un (1) anochi mas i ta konfia ku esaki ta e último Toke de Keda tanten ta sigui restablesé órden públiko.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[TUMA NOTA]: Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta ekstendé e Toke de Keda ku un (1) anochi mas i ta konfia ku esaki ta e último Toke de Keda tanten ta sigui restablesé órden públiko.

De Regering van Curaçao kondigt nogmaals een avondklok aan, vanaf 21:00 uur vanavond.

 

You May Also Like

VIDEO: RUEDA DI PRENSA DUNA PA E SUSEO DI KUADRUPEL ASESINATO DI JAMAICAWEGA – Kiko Ta Pasando Notisia

REDAKSHON 0

Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino a rekonosé empleadonan ku a sobresalí den promé kuartal

REDAKSHON 0

E APP CURACAO 311 A KEDA OFISIALMENTE LANSÁ …un plataforma pa tur siudadano pa asina komunidat kompletu por partisipá den kuido di nos isla…

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: