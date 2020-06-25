GOBIERNU NOTISIA Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta ekstendé e Toke de Keda ku un (1) anochi mas i ta konfia ku esaki ta e último Toke de Keda tanten ta sigui restablesé órden públiko. June 25, 2020 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta ekstendé e Toke de Keda ku un (1) anochi mas i ta konfia ku esaki ta e último Toke de Keda tanten ta sigui restablesé órden públiko. De Regering van Curaçao kondigt nogmaals een avondklok aan, vanaf 21:00 uur vanavond. KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
You must log in to post a comment.