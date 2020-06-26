NOTISIA POLISIAL PRONOSTIKO DI TEMPU 

Awe mainta a tuma lugá un temblor ku magnitut di 4.5 riba eskala di “Richter” na un profundidat di mas o ménos 23 kilometer.

Awe mainta a tuma lugá un temblor ku magnitut di 4.5 riba eskala di “Richter” na un profundidat di mas o ménos 23 kilometer. E temblor a tuma lugá na un distansha di 69 km wèst sùitwèst di Punta Cardón, Venezuela i mas o ménos 170 km wèst sùitwèst di Kòrsou.
Nos di Servisio Meteorológiko a risibí notifikashon ku algun persona na Kòrsou a sinti e temblor aki durante oranan di mainta tempran.

