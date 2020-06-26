Verstrekken van leningen/kredieten zonder vergunning is strafbaar/Dunamentu di fiansa/krédito sin pèrmit ta kastigabel/Providing loans/credits without a permit is punishable/La concesión de préstamos/créditos sin licencia es punible

Dunamentu di fiansa/krédito sin pèrmit ta kastigabel

Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense (KPCN) a inisiá un investigashon di dunamentu di fiansa/krédito ilegal. Esaki despues di informashon risibí di e asina yama “Criminele Inlichtingen Eenheid” (KPCN). Aparentemente ta papia di fiansa di sèn na gran eskala i sin pèrmit, kontra interes hopi haltu, e asina yamá ‘woekerrentes’.

Den e investigashon aki entre otro a skucha mas testigu i den yanüari tras di lomba a hasi un entrada hudisial den un kas/negoshi situá na Kaminda Djabou. For di e investigashon a sali na kla ku en bèrdat tabata duna fiansa/krédito na gran eskala, kontra un porsentahe di interes di 10 pa 20% pa luna (esaki ta 214% te 792% pa aña).

A traha un prosès ferbal pa un hòmber di 39 aña di edat i pa un di 69 aña di edat, ámbos ta prosedente di Santo Domingo. Dentro di poko Korte Komun di Hustisia lo atendé e kaso.

Dunamentu di fiansa/krédito ta mará na vários regla stipulá den e Lei di Merkado Finansiero BES (Wet Financiële Markten BES). Akiden entre otro ta reglá ku un pèrmit ta nesesario, ku no mag duna krédito na un manera iresponsabel i ku por eksigí solamente e porsentahe máksimo di interes. (máksimo di 22% pa aña)

A stipulá e reglanan aki pa protehá e konsumidó, ounke ku den sierto kultura ta usual pa hasi fiansa òf krédito otro kaminda. Inkumplimentu deliberá ku e reglanan stipulá den e Lei di Merkado Finansiero BES (Wet Financiële Markten BES) ta kastigabel. Dunamentu di fiansa/krédito sin pèrmit deliberá ta kastigabel ku kastigu di prizòn di máksimo 4 aña òf un multa di USD 56.000.

E Outoridat di Merkado Finansiero (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, AFM) i De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) huntu ta supervisá empresanan finansiero na Hulanda Karibense (Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba). Pa mas informashon por bishitá e wèpsait di Outoridat di Merkado Finansiero (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, AFM) òf di De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB): www.afm.nl òf www.dnb.nl.

__________________________________________________________________________________



Verstrekken van leningen/kredieten zonder vergunning is strafbaar

Het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) heeft een onderzoek opgestart naar het illegaal verstrekken van leningen/kredieten. Dit na informatie van de Criminele Inlichtingen Eenheid (KPCN). Er zou sprake zijn van op grote schaal en zonder vergunning geld uitlenen tegen zeer hoge rentes, zogenaamde woekerrentes.

In dit onderzoek zijn o.a. meerdere getuigen gehoord en heeft er in januari jl. een doorzoeking plaatsgevonden in een woning/bedrijf aan de Kaminda Djabou. Uit het onderzoek bleek dat er inderdaad op grote schaal leningen/kredieten werden verstrekt tegen een rentepercentage van 10 tot 20 % per maand (dat is feitelijk 214% tot 792% per jaar).

Er is een proces-verbaal opgemaakt tegen een 39-jarige en een 65-jarige man, beiden van Dominicaanse afkomst. De zaak wordt binnenkort behandeld door het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie.

Het kunnen verstrekken van leningen/kredieten is gebonden aan diverse regels die zijn vastgelegd in de Wet financiële markten BES. Hierin is onder andere geregeld dat er een vergunning noodzakelijk is, er geen onverantwoord krediet mag worden verstrekt en er een maximaal rentepercentage mag worden gevraagd (max. 22% per jaar).

De regels zijn in het leven geroepen om de consument te beschermen, ondanks dat het gebruikelijk is binnen sommige culturen om leningen of een krediet elders te verkrijgen. Het opzettelijk niet voldoen aan de regels die worden gesteld in de Wet financiële markten BES is strafbaar. Het opzettelijk verstrekken van leningen/kredieten zonder vergunning wordt gestraft met een max. gevangenisstraf van 4 jaar of een geldboete van USD 56.000,-

De Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) en De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) oefenen samen het toezicht uit op financiële ondernemingen in Caribisch Nederland (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba). Voor meer informatie bezoek de website van de Autoriteit Financiële Markten of De Nederlandsche Bank: www.afm.nl of www.dnb.nl

__________________________________________________________________________________



Providing loans/credits without a permit is punishable

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland, KPCN) has started an investigation into the illegal provision of loans/credits. This is a reaction to information from the Criminal Investigation Unit (Criminele Inlichtingen Eenheid, CIE). Money is allegedly lent on a large scale without any permit and at exorbitant interest rates.

Several witnesses have been heard in this investigation, and in January a home/business property at Kaminda Djabou was searched. The investigation brought to light it is true that loans/credits are provided on a large scale at interest rates of 10 to 20 % per month (which is actually 214% to 792% per year).

A 39-year-old and a 65-year-old man, both of Dominican origin, were reported. The case will be tried shortly at the Joint Court of Justice.

Providing loans/credits is subject to various rules that have been laid down in the BES Financial Markets Act (Wet financiële markten BES). Under this act, a permit is compulsory, providing irresponsible credits is prohibited, and the interest rate is capped at 22% per year.



The rules were established to protect consumers, despite the fact that it is customary in some cultures to obtain loans or a credit elsewhere. Intentional non-compliance with the rules imposed under the BES Financial Markets Act is punishable. Deliberately providing loans/credits without a permit is punished with a maximum prison sentence of four years or a fine of USD 56,000.

The Dutch Authority Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, AFM) and De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) together supervise financial enterprises in The Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba).

For further information, please visit the website of the Dutch Authority Financial Markets or De Nederlandsche Bank : www.afm.nl or www.dnb.nl



___________________________________________________________________________

La concesión de préstamos/créditos sin licencia es punible

El cuerpo de policía del Caribe neerlandés (KPCN) ha abierto una investigación de la concesión irregular de préstamos/créditos. Esto, después de recibir información de la Unidad de Inteligencia Penal (KPCN). Presuntamente se concedían préstamos de dinero a gran escala y sin licencia a muy altas tasas de interés, las llamadas tasas de usura.

En esta investigación se han oído, entre otros, a varios testigos y el pasado mes de enero se realizó una búsqueda en una vivienda/empresa en Kaminda Djabou. De la investigación se desprende que efectivamente se concedían préstamos/créditos a gran escala a una tasa de interés del 10 al 20 % al mes (lo que de hecho equivale a 214 % – 792 % al año).

Se ha realizado un informe oficial contra un hombre de 39 años y otro de 65 años, ambos de origen dominicano. El caso pronto será tratado por el Tribunal de Justicia Común.

La concesión de préstamos/créditos está sujeta a determinadas reglas, recogidas en la Ley de mercados financieros BES. En ella se establece, entre otras cosas, que se requiere una licencia, que no está permitido conceder un crédito de forma irresponsable y que no se puede pedir una tasa de interés superior al máximo establecido (máx. 22 % al año).

Las reglas se han establecido para proteger al consumidor, a pesar de que en algunas culturas es una práctica común obtener préstamos o un crédito en otros lugares.

El incumplimiento intencionado de las reglas establecidas en la Ley de mercados financieros BES es punible. La concesión intencionada de préstamos/créditos sin licencia es punible con una pena máxima de prisión de, como máximo, 4 años o una multa de 56.000,- USD.

La Autoridad Holandesa para los Mercados Financieros (AFM) y ‘De Nederlandsche Bank’ (DNB) ejercen juntos la supervisión de las empresas financieras en el Caribe neerlandés (Bonaire, San Eustacio y Saba). Visite para más información el sitio web de la autoridad para los mercados financieros o De Nederlandsche Bank: www.afm.nl o www.dnb.nl