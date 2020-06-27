Masked Robber evades arrest. / Man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle 

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, June 26th 2020

Masked Robber evades arrest.

The Special Robbery Unit is currently investigating an armed robbery which took place today Friday 26th June 2020, at a restaurant on the Welfare Road.

The police on the scene were informed that a male, dressed in dark clothing with a mask, entered the establishment brandishing a firearm and demanded the restaurant’s daily earnings. The suspect then fled the establishment on foot towards the Cay-Bay area.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is asking the community to be vigilant. We are urging the person of the community who may have witness this or any other crime to come forward with any information that may assist finding the culprit. A search of the area was carried out by the patrols but the culprit was able to evade arrest.

The detectives investigating this armed robbery case are asking for witness(es) to contact the station at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form,or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

Man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle

In the ongoing actions plan to suppress vehicle theft on the island, the Sint Maarten Police patrols, while conducting a general traffic control, stopped an orange Kia Picanto on Thursday evening that turned out to be stolen.

Patrols stopped the Picanto on the E.C Richardson Street at approximately 11:00 p.m.

During inspection of the vehicle, in was apparent to the officers that the VIN numbers were tampered with.

Unable to provide a valid explanation, the driver with the initials C.J.U was immediately arrested and brought to the police station for further questioning. After being questioned the suspect was held pending further investigations.