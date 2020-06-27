Pronóstiko

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djadumingu mainta 06:00 o.l., 28 di yüni 2020.

Kompilá: djasabra 27 di yüni 2020, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).



Tempu: Shelu lo varia entre tiki te momentonan hopi nublá ku posibilidat di un áwaseru pasahero. Tambe visibilidat lo ta algu redusí dor di un área nobo di stòf prosedente di Sahara.

Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 33ºC i temperatura mínimo 27ºC.

Solo ta sali 06:14 i ta baha 19:04 o.l.

Bientu: Direkshon ost i moderá te basta fuerte; forsa 4 te 5 (20 te 39 km/ora, 11 te 21 nudo). Ráfaga okashonalmente te fuerte i prinsipalmente den áwaseru te duru; forsa 6 te 7 (40 te 61 km/ora, 22 te 33 nudo).

Situashon general: Un airu húmedo i instabil despues di e ola tropikal lo persistí den nos área durante e próksimo dianan. Esaki lo sòru pa un chèns moderá pa algu di awa kai lokalmente durante sierto partinan di dia riba djasabra i tambe djadumingu. Mas aleu, un otro área di santu fini prosedente di Sahara lo move riba nos region, pero esaki lo ta di ménos densidat kompará ku loke nos a eksperensiá na komensio di siman.

Kondishon di laman: Moderá ku altura di olanan entre 1 i 2 meter (3 i 6 pia). E olanan di mas haltu lo ta riba zona nan na nort i ost di e isla.

Sistemanan signifikante di wer tropikal: Ningun.

Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.

Perspektiva te djaluna mainta: Chèns pa áwaseru ta bira ménos i no ta antisipá nubianan signifikante.

Meteorólogo: Correa.

Day: Djasabra Djadumingu Djaluna Djamars Djárason

parsialmente nublá

áwaseru aislá

parsialmente nublá

parsialmente nublá

parsialmente nublá Rain probability: 0% 20% 0% 0% 0% High: 33ºC / 91ºF 32ºC / 90ºF 33ºC / 91ºF 33ºC / 91ºF 33ºC / 91ºF Low: 28ºC / 82ºF 27ºC / 81ºF 28ºC / 82ºF 28ºC / 82ºF 28ºC / 82ºF Sunrise time: 06:14 06:14 06:14 06:15 06:15 Sunset time: 19:04 19:04 19:04 19:04 19:04 Wave heigth (meters): 1.5 – 2.0 1.5 – 2.0 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5

Weersverwachting voor Curaçao en omgeving geldig tot zaterdagmiddag 12:00 uur 27 juni 2020.

Opgesteld op:

vrijdag 26 Juni 2020, 11:00 uur l.t. (15:00 UTC).

Weer:

Wisselend bewolkt en er kunnen enkele plaatselijke buien voordoen. Morgenochtend is er nog kans op een plaatselijke bui, daarna zal een heiig en overwegend droog weertype heersen.

De verwachte maximumtemperatuur zal 32 ̊C en de minimumtemperatuur zal 27 ̊C zijn.

Zonsopgang is om 06:14 uur en zonsondergang om 19:04 uur.

Wind:

Oostelijk en matig tot vrij krachtig; windkracht 4 tot 5 (20 tot 39 km/uur, 11 tot 21 knopen). Vooral in en nabij buien, af en toe krachtig tot mogelijk hard in uitschieters; windkracht 6 tot 7 (40 tot 61 km/uur, 22 tot 33 knopen).

Weeroverzicht:

Een tropical wave trekt vandaag met de meeste buienactiviteit ten noorden van de eilanden. Ondanks dit, zal de atmosfeer momenteel gunstiger worden voor wolkenvorming dat tot enkele buien kan leiden over ons eiland. Ook zal morgen een gebied met fijn stof afkomstig van de Sahara onze omgeving bereiken zodra de tropical wave wegtrekt. Deze zal weer een reductie in het zicht met zich meebrengen gedurende komende weekeinde. Alhoewel dit het geval is, tonen de modellen aan dat de concentratie stofdeeltjes aanzienlijk minder zal zijn t.o.v. van de afgelopen dagen.

Zee condities:

Vrij rustig met golfhoogtes van 1 tot 2 meter (3 tot 6 voet). De hoogste golven zullen zich ten noorden en oosten van ons eiland voordoen.

Significante tropische weersystemen:

: Geen

Bijzondere verschijnselen:

Geen.

Vooruitzichten tot zondagmiddag:

Heiig en overwegend droog.

Meteoroloog:

Correa

Weather Forecast for Curaçao and surroundings valid until Sunday morning 06:00 l.t, June 28, 2020.

Issued:

Saturday June 27 2020, 05:00 l.t. (09:00 UTC).

Weather:

Variably cloudy with chances for a passing shower onto Sunday. Also, reduced visibility due to presence of Saharan dust particles in the region is expected. Forecast high will be 33ºC and low will be 27ºC. Sunrise will occur at 06:14 and sunset at 19:04 l.t.

Winds:

Easterly and moderate to fresh; force 4 to 5 (20 to 39 km/h,11 to 21 knots). Occasional gusts to strong and mainly in and around heavier showers to possibly near gale; force 6 to 7 (40 to 61 km/h, 22 to 33 knots).

Synopsis:

Some moist and unstable in the wake of the tropical wave persists across the region onto the weekend and will keep moderate chances for showers through Sunday morning. Furthermore, another area with Saharan dust will move over the region throughout the weekend. Nevertheless, models indicate this to be of less density in comparison to the last couple of days.

Sea conditions:

Moderate with wave heights between 1 to 2 meters (3 to 6 feet). The highest waves are over the north and east zones.

Significant tropical weather systems:

None.

Special features:

None.

Outlook until Monday morning:

Reduced chances for rainshowers and insignificant clouds are expected during this period.

Forecaster:

Correa.