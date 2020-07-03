GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

New COVID-19 positive case

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Honorable Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek, would hereby like to inform the general public of Sint Maarten that as of Wednesday, July 1st 2020, the total number of COVID-19 cases on Sint Maarten is 78.  

 

However, we have received information that a person who was admitted to St. Maarten Medical Center on  Wednesday, July 1st 2020 tested positive for COVID-19. 

 

The person was admitted due to a non-COVID-19 related condition and was tested for COVID-19 as a requirement to be transferred abroad due to his/her condition.

 

The management of  St. Maarten Medical Center informed Minister Panneflek that when re-tested, the individual tested negative for COVID-19 and was evacuated to Curacao for non COVID-19 related medical treatment. 

 

Let us all continue to stay safe, and protect ourselves and each other by practicing the set guidelines.

 

May GOD be with us all as we continue to work collectively towards COVID-19 free days ahead.

