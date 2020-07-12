FREEWINDS VOLUNTEER MINISTERS AND ARUBA FIRE FIGHTERS APPLAUDED IN CHURCH

ORANJESTAD – Volunteer Ministers of the Freewinds and Aruba fire fighters have been working side by side for over two months to help in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 and prepare the island for reopening. As part of this they have sanitized 10 churches as they know the key role that religion plays in society especially during these difficult times.

As a token of appreciation the Freewinds Volunteer Ministers were invited to attend Mass at the St. Therese of the Child Jesus Church in San Nicolas by Father Rafael Cananea. This invitation was a result of a team of Volunteer Ministers and Aruba firefighters sanitizing this church to help protect its parishioners against Covid-19.

During the Mass, Father Cananea made an announcement, “A special thank you to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of the Freewinds for coming here and disinfecting the Church with D7, thank you very much.”

What is important at this time is staying safe by applying preventative actions such as sanitizing, social distancing and handwashing in order to reduce the chances of Covid-19 spreading.

The Freewinds Volunteer Ministers and the Aruba firefighters have been working as a team sanitizing schools, community centers, homes for the elderly and disabled, police stations etc., covering over 1,125,000 square feet of spaces.

Only by working together and following the guidelines to prevent the spread of illness can we ensure the island stays safe, businesses remain open, tourists continue to arrive and Aruba gets back on its feet. In this way Aruba’s economy can recover.

To find out ways you can prevent the spread of illness and stay well whether at home, school or at work log on to www.scientology.org/staywell.

Ministerio di Boluntario di Freewinds y bomberonan a haya aplauso den misa.

Oranjestad – Ministerio di boluntario di Freewinds y e departamento di bombero di Aruba ta trahando hunto pa mas di dos luna pa yuda combati e plamamento di Covid-19 y prepara nos isla pa reapertura di Turismo.

Como parti di e trabou aki nan a yuda desinfecta 10 misa sabiendo e importancia clave cu religion tin den un sociedad, specialmente den e temponan dificil aki.

Como muestra di gratitud e boluntarionan di Freewinds y e cuerpo di bombero a wordo invita na Misa Santa Teresita di Nino Jesus na San Nicolas. Pastor Rafel Cananea a extende e invitacion.

E invitacion a wordo extende dor cu e cuerpo di Ministerio di Boluntario y bomberonan di Aruba a desinfecta e misa aki pa proteha e feligresnan contra Covid-19.

Durant’i misa Pastor Cananea a hasi e siguiente anuncio,” Un danki special ta bai pa e ministerio di boluntario di sciensologia di Freewinds cu a yega aki y a desinfecta e misa cu D7, Hopi danki!”

Loke ta importante den e temponan aki ta pa mantene seguridad dor di aplica accionan preventativo manera; desinfecta,mantene distancia social y labamento di mannan pa preveni cu Covid-19 ta plama.

E ministerio boluntario di Freewinds y e cuerpo di bombero ta trahando como un ekipo desinfectando scolnan, centronan di comunidad, casnan di anciano y esnan descapacita, wardanan di polis etc, cubriendo mas di 1.125.000 pia cuadra di espacio.

Solamente door di traha hunto y sigui e guianan pa preveni e plamamento di e enfermedad nos ppr segura cu e isla ta keda sigur, comercio ta keda habri, turista ta sigui yega na nos isla y nos isla por lanta cabes atrobe.

Asina Aruba su economia por recupera.