20 Saba Civil Servants take Oath

On Thursday, June 9th, 2020, a total of 20 civil servants, most of whom recently started working at the Public Entity Saba, were officially sworn in a ceremony for the Oath of Office. The Oath of office, per article 41 of the Rechtpositiebesluit Ambtenaren BES, is a promise that a civil servant makes, to uphold the rules and regulations of government.

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson addressed the gathering with an explanation of what being a civil servant means to government, using the comparison of a well-working car; everyone is a different part all working together, and that’s what makes the car work. The civil servants took the Oath of Office, immediately after the Island Governor’s address. The civil servants signed their certificates as proof and submitted a copy for the Public Entity’s records. A toast, light snacks, and drinks followed the ceremony.