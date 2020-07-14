Banco di Caribe su Mastercard Debit Card ta ofresé e opshon di pago ‘Tap and Go’ / Banco di Caribe Mastercard Debit Card offers the ‘Tap and Go’ payment option / Betaal contactloos met de Banco di Caribe Mastercard Debit Card 

Banco di Caribe su Mastercard Debit Card ta ofresé e opshon di pago ‘Tap and Go’

WILLEMSTAD: Ademas di su tarhetanan di krédito, awor e tarheta di débito Mastercard di Banco di Caribe tambe ta ekipá ku e teknologia di ‘Near Field Communication’ (NFC). Esaki ta hasi posibel pa klientenan usa e opshon di ‘Tap and Go’. Na momento ku e mashin di pago i e tarheta ta ekipá ku e teknologia di NFC bo ta djis pone (‘Tap’) e tarheta na e pantaya pa hasi un transakshon. Ta usa e opshon di pago ‘Tap and Go’ prinsipalmente pa montantenan mas chikitu.

Aktivá òf desaktivá ‘Tap and Go’

E opshon di pago ‘Tap and Go’ di e tarheta di débito Mastercard di Banco di Caribe ta aktivá outomátikamente e promé bes ku usa e tarheta pa hasi un transakshon na un ATM òf mashin di pago. Asina ku e tarheta keda aktivá, e kliente por kuminsá usa e opshon di pago ‘Tap and Go’ tantu lokal i internashonalmente na kaminda ku e servisio aki ta disponibel.

Si, pa un òf otro motibu, e kliente no ta deseá e opshon di pago ‘Tap and Go’ riba su tarheta di débito Mastercard, por pidi pa desaktivá esaki ora manda un mensahe via di BdC Online ku e petishon òf ora yena e formulario online riba http://www.bancodicaribe.com òf na momento ku bishitá un di e filialnan di Banco di Caribe pa kompletá e formulario. Sí den futuro ta deseá pa reaktivá e opshon di ‘Tap and Go’, esaki lo ta posibel via di mes prosedimiento pa desaktivá e tarheta kompletando e formulario sea ‘online’ òf na nos filialnan.

Límite di ‘Tap and Go’

Klientenan di Banco di Caribe por paga te 50 florin pa transakshon i te 150 florin pa dia ku e sistema di ‘Tap and Go’. Sin embargo, kada banko a determiná nan propio límite pa nan mashin di pago. Na momento di hasi un pago ku e sistema di ‘Tap and Go’, lo apliká e límite mas abou.

Ora ta usa e sistema di pago ‘Tap and Go’ den eksterior, mester tene na kuenta ku e límite ta keda 50 florin pa transakshon.

Distribushon di Mastercard Debit Card

Klientenan ku ta usando un tarheta di débito bálido, pronto lo risibí e tarheta di débito Mastercard nobo via pòst na e adrès ku ta registrá na banko. Aktualmente ta e klientenan ku resientemente a apliká pa un tarheta di débito ta risibiendo un yamada di un representante di banko pa por pasa buska e tarheta nobo. Pa mas informashon por konsultá e sekshon di pregunta i kontesta rápido riba http://www.bancodicaribe.com, Ademas, por yama 432 3555, un liña di telefon spesial pa tur detaye relashoná ku Banco di Caribe su tarheta di débito nobo. Ta invitá tur kliente pa keda pendiente pa mas informashon ku Banco di Caribe lo duná durante di e próksimo temporada.

Banco di Caribe Mastercard Debit Card offers the ‘Tap and Go’ payment option

WILLEMSTAD: In addition to the Banco di Caribe Visa Credit Cards and MultiCard, the Mastercard Debit Card now also has the “Near Field Communication” (NFC) technology. This makes it possible for customers to use the Tap and Go payment option. If the payment terminal and the Debit Card have the NFC technology, the customer only has to tap the Debit Card on the screen to make a transaction. The “Tap and Go” payment option is mainly used for small amounts.

Activate or deactivate “Tap and Go”

The “Tap and Go” payment option is automatically activated when you first use the Banco di Caribe Mastercard Debit Card, whether it is a transaction at an ATM or at a payment terminal. Once the card is activated, the customer can use the Tap and Go payment option both locally and internationally where it is available.

If for some reason the customer does not wish to make use of the “Tap and Go” payment option of the Banco di Caribe Mastercard Debit Card, he can submit a request by sending a message via BdC Online to deactivate this option. He can also complete the form on the website http://www.bancodicaribe.com, or he can visit one of the branches of Banco di Caribe. If the customer wants to reactivate the “Tap and Go” payment option in the future, he can do so by completing the respective form online or at the branch.

Tap and Go limit

Banco di Caribe customers can spend up to 50 guilders per transaction with the “Tap and Go” system and up to a maximum amount of 150 guilders per day. However, each bank has its own limit for their payment device. The lowest limit will be applied when paying via the ‘Tap and Go’ system. The 50 guilder limit also applies for Tap and Go transactions abroad.

Distribution of the Mastercard Debit Card

Customers who have a valid debit card will soon receive the Mastercard Debit Card by postal service at the address that is registered with the bank. Customers who have recently applied for a Debit Card, are called by a bank representative to inform that their new card is ready for pick-up. For more information, please visit the FAQ section on http://www.bancodicaribe.com,

or call 432 3555. This number is made available especially for all your Mastercard Debit Card questions. The bank will continue to provide more information about the different features of the new Mastercard Debit Card in the coming period.

Betaal contactloos met de Banco di Caribe Mastercard Debit Card

WILLEMSTAD: Naast de creditcards van Banco di Caribe beschikt nu ook de Mastercard Debit Card over de ‘Near Field Communication’ (NFC)-technologie. Dit maakt het voor klanten mogelijk om contactloos te betalen. Als de betaalautomaat en de betaalpas over de NFC-technologie beschikken, hoeft de klant de betaalpas enkel op het scherm te leggen (Tap) om een transactie te verrichten. Contactloos betalen wordt voornamelijk gebruikt voor kleine bedragen.

Activeren of deactiveren van contactloos betalen

De contactloos betaaloptie wordt automatisch geactiveerd bij de eerste transactie van de Banco di Caribe Mastercard Debit Card bij een ATM of betaalautomaat. Zodra de betaalpas is geactiveerd, kan de klant zowel lokaal als internationaal gebruik maken van de contactloos betaaloptie waar deze beschikbaar is.

Als de klant om de een of andere reden geen gebruik wenst te maken van de contacloos betaaloptie van de Mastercard Debit Card, kan middels een bericht via BdC Online een verzoek worden ingediend om deze optie te deactiveren. Ook kan online op de website http://www.bancodicaribe.com een formulier worden ingevuld of kan de klant dit aanvragen bij een bezoek aan één van de filialen van Banco di Caribe. Als de klant in de toekomst alsnog besluit de contactloos betaaloptie te activeren, kan dit via dezelfde procedure die is bewandeld om de optie te deactiveren; online of door één van de filialen te bezoeken.

Limiet contactloos betalen

Klanten van Banco di Caribe kunnen met de nieuwe betaalpas maximaal 50 gulden per transactie besteden en maximaal 150 gulden per dag. Elke bank heeft echter een eigen limiet voor hun betaalautomaat vastgesteld. Bij betalen via het contactloos systeem, zal het laagste limiet worden gehanteerd.

Indien de klant contactloos wil betalen in het buitenland, dient de klant rekening te houden met de limiet van 50 gulden per transactie.

Distributie van de Mastercard Debit Card

Klanten die gebruik maken van een geldige betaalpas, zullen spoedig de Mastercard Debit Card via de post ontvangen op het adres dat bij de bank staat geregistreerd. Op dit moment worden de klanten die zich onlangs hebben aangemeld voor een betaalpas, gebeld door een vertegenwoordiger van de bank om hun nieuwe pas op te halen. Voor meer informatie kan de website http://www.bancodicaribe.com worden geraadpleegd of kan gebeld worden naar 432 3555. Dit is een speciale telefoonlijn voor informatie over de nieuwe betaalpas van Banco di Caribe.

Banco di Caribe zal de komende periode meer informatie over de kenmerken van de nieuwe betaalpas verstrekken.