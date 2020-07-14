Seshon di informashon di CBCS pa studiantenan ku ta bai studia afó / CBCS organizes information sessions for students / CBCS organiseert informatiesessies voor de bursalen
Seshon di informashon di CBCS pa studiantenan ku ta bai studia afó
Willemstad / Philipsburg – Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) ta mira bèk riba un seshon
virtual eksitoso ku a tuma lugá djaweps último 9 di yüli pa studiantenan di Kòrsou ku ta bai studia afó. Djárason
15 di yüli, CBCS lo tene un seshon similar pa studiantenan di Sint Maarten. E seshonnan di informashon a tuma
lugá ku koperashon di Stichting Studiefinanciering Curaçao (SSC) i Division Student Financing na Sint Maarten
respektivamente. E meta di e seshonnan aki ta pa prepará studiantenan riba vários aspekto pa ku nan bida den
eksterior. Durante di e seshonnan di informashon e siguiente tópikonan a wòrdu tratá: (1) teknologia di
informashon, (2) seguridat i integridat, (3) sistemanan di pago i informashon bankario i (4) kon pa atendé ku
sèn efisiente. Alabes un studiante di e aña akadémiko anterior a elaborá riba su eksperensia den un pais
estranhero pa loke trata e kambio di kultura, finansa i estudio.
Ku e seshonnan di informashon CBCS ta deseá di duna un aporte positivo pa stimulá un komportashon
responsabel na e hóbennan adulto riba nivel personal, sosial i finansiero.
Pa mas informashon tokante di e seshonnan aki por tuma kontakto ku CBCS via e-mail: info@centralbank.cw.
CBCS ta rekomendá pa bishitá su wèpsait https://www.centralbank.cw/education frekuentemente i su página
di Facebook pa keda na altura di tur aktividatnan ku e ta organisá.
Willemstad, 14 di yüli 2020
CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN
CBCS organizes information sessions for students
Willemstad / Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) looks back on a
successful virtual information session for students in Curaçao last Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Wednesday, July 15, 2020, the CBCS will provide a similar session for students on Sint Maarten. The
information session was organized in collaboration with the Stichting Studie Financiering Curaçao
(SSC) and the Student Financing Sint Maarten Division respectively. The purpose of the information
session is to prepare students in various areas for their lives outside Curaçao and Sint Maarten. The
following topics will be discussed during the information session: (1) information technology, (2)
security and integrity, (3) payment systems and banking information and (4) effective use of money.
In addition, a student from the previous academic year will talk about his/her experience abroad,
including in the field of culture change, finance and study.
With these information sessions, CBCS wishes to make a positive contribution to the responsible
behavior of young adults on a personal, social and financial level.
For more information about these information sessions, please contact the CBCS by email:
info@centralbank.cw.
The CBCS also encourages you to visit its website https://www.centralbank.cw/education and its
official Facebook page to keep up to date with all the activities it organizes.
Willemstad, July 14th, 2020
CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN
CBCS organiseert informatiesessies voor de bursalen
Willemstad/Philipsburg – De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) kijkt terug op een
succesvolle virtuele informatiesessie voor bursalen in Curaçao afgelopen donderdag, 9 juli 2020.
Woensdag 15 juli 2020, zal de CBCS een soortgelijke sessie verzorgen aan bursalen op Sint Maarten. De
informatiesessie is in samenwerking met respectievelijk de Stichting Studiefinanciering Curaçao (SSC) en
Division Student Financing Sint Maarten georganiseerd. Het doel van de informatiesessie is om studenten op
diverse gebieden voor te bereiden op hun leven buiten Curaçao en Sint Maarten. Tijdens de
informatiesessie passeren de volgende onderwerpen de revue: (1) informatietechnologie, (2) veiligheid en
integriteit, (3) betalingssystemen en bankinformatie en (4) effectief omgaan met geld. Daarnaast vertelt
een bursaal van het vorige academisch jaar over zijn/haar ervaring in het buitenland onder andere op het
gebied van cultuurverandering, financiën en studie.
Met de informatiesessies wenst de CBCS een positieve bijdrage te leveren aan het verantwoord gedrag
van de jongvolwassenen op persoonlijk, sociaal en financieel gebied.
Voor meer informatie over deze informatiesessies kunt u contact opnemen met de CBCS via e-mail:
info@centralbank.cw.
De CBCS moedigt u ook aan om haar website https://www.centralbank.cw/education en haar officiële
Facebookpagina te bezoeken om op de hoogte te blijven van alle activiteiten die zij organiseert.
Willemstad, 14 juli 2020
CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN
