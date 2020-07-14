Seshon di informashon di CBCS pa studiantenan ku ta bai studia afó / CBCS organizes information sessions for students / CBCS organiseert informatiesessies voor de bursalen

Seshon di informashon di CBCS pa studiantenan ku ta bai studia afó

Willemstad / Philipsburg – Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) ta mira bèk riba un seshon

virtual eksitoso ku a tuma lugá djaweps último 9 di yüli pa studiantenan di Kòrsou ku ta bai studia afó. Djárason

15 di yüli, CBCS lo tene un seshon similar pa studiantenan di Sint Maarten. E seshonnan di informashon a tuma

lugá ku koperashon di Stichting Studiefinanciering Curaçao (SSC) i Division Student Financing na Sint Maarten

respektivamente. E meta di e seshonnan aki ta pa prepará studiantenan riba vários aspekto pa ku nan bida den

eksterior. Durante di e seshonnan di informashon e siguiente tópikonan a wòrdu tratá: (1) teknologia di

informashon, (2) seguridat i integridat, (3) sistemanan di pago i informashon bankario i (4) kon pa atendé ku

sèn efisiente. Alabes un studiante di e aña akadémiko anterior a elaborá riba su eksperensia den un pais

estranhero pa loke trata e kambio di kultura, finansa i estudio.

Ku e seshonnan di informashon CBCS ta deseá di duna un aporte positivo pa stimulá un komportashon

responsabel na e hóbennan adulto riba nivel personal, sosial i finansiero.

Pa mas informashon tokante di e seshonnan aki por tuma kontakto ku CBCS via e-mail: info@centralbank.cw.

CBCS ta rekomendá pa bishitá su wèpsait https://www.centralbank.cw/education frekuentemente i su página

di Facebook pa keda na altura di tur aktividatnan ku e ta organisá.

Willemstad, 14 di yüli 2020

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

CBCS organizes information sessions for students

Willemstad / Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) looks back on a

successful virtual information session for students in Curaçao last Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020, the CBCS will provide a similar session for students on Sint Maarten. The

information session was organized in collaboration with the Stichting Studie Financiering Curaçao

(SSC) and the Student Financing Sint Maarten Division respectively. The purpose of the information

session is to prepare students in various areas for their lives outside Curaçao and Sint Maarten. The

following topics will be discussed during the information session: (1) information technology, (2)

security and integrity, (3) payment systems and banking information and (4) effective use of money.

In addition, a student from the previous academic year will talk about his/her experience abroad,

including in the field of culture change, finance and study.

With these information sessions, CBCS wishes to make a positive contribution to the responsible

behavior of young adults on a personal, social and financial level.

For more information about these information sessions, please contact the CBCS by email:

info@centralbank.cw.

The CBCS also encourages you to visit its website https://www.centralbank.cw/education and its

official Facebook page to keep up to date with all the activities it organizes.

Willemstad, July 14th, 2020

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

CBCS organiseert informatiesessies voor de bursalen

Willemstad/Philipsburg – De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) kijkt terug op een

succesvolle virtuele informatiesessie voor bursalen in Curaçao afgelopen donderdag, 9 juli 2020.

Woensdag 15 juli 2020, zal de CBCS een soortgelijke sessie verzorgen aan bursalen op Sint Maarten. De

informatiesessie is in samenwerking met respectievelijk de Stichting Studiefinanciering Curaçao (SSC) en

Division Student Financing Sint Maarten georganiseerd. Het doel van de informatiesessie is om studenten op

diverse gebieden voor te bereiden op hun leven buiten Curaçao en Sint Maarten. Tijdens de

informatiesessie passeren de volgende onderwerpen de revue: (1) informatietechnologie, (2) veiligheid en

integriteit, (3) betalingssystemen en bankinformatie en (4) effectief omgaan met geld. Daarnaast vertelt

een bursaal van het vorige academisch jaar over zijn/haar ervaring in het buitenland onder andere op het

gebied van cultuurverandering, financiën en studie.

Met de informatiesessies wenst de CBCS een positieve bijdrage te leveren aan het verantwoord gedrag

van de jongvolwassenen op persoonlijk, sociaal en financieel gebied.

Voor meer informatie over deze informatiesessies kunt u contact opnemen met de CBCS via e-mail:

info@centralbank.cw.

De CBCS moedigt u ook aan om haar website https://www.centralbank.cw/education en haar officiële

Facebookpagina te bezoeken om op de hoogte te blijven van alle activiteiten die zij organiseert.

Willemstad, 14 juli 2020

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN