Chamber debates Europe and pensions: looking back July

13, 2020 On 14 July 2020, the House of Representatives debated the pension agreement and the European summit of 17 and 18 July. You can read and watch the debates via this website. The House previously decided to come back from summer break to conduct these debates. European top The MPs spoke about the Dutch efforts during the European Council that will take place on 17 and 18 July in Brussels from 10.15 am. It is the first time since the outbreak of the corona crisis that European leaders have come together again physically. The extra summit is about the European recovery fund that is specifically aimed at damage caused by the corona crisis. In addition, the European budget for the years 2021-2027 is on the agenda. Discussions include financing, possible reforms in the Member States and budget modernization. Pension agreement From 3.30 pm MPs debated the elaboration of the pension agreement. On 5 June 2019, the government and employee and employer organizations presented the main features of the agreement. In the past year, the agreements were further elaborated and the supporters of employee and employer organizations were consulted. The agreement consists of a package of measures. Among other things, agreements have been made about the renewal of the pension system, a less rapid increase in the state pension age and disability insurance for the self-employed. Reading and looking back Watch the debate on the European summit here. Read here a short summary of the debate on the European summit. There was also a roll-call vote on a motion tabled by PVV party leader Wilders during the European Summit debate. Read a short summary of the debate on the pension agreement here. Watch the debate about the pension agreement here. You can also go through the documents that belong to the debates. Watch the votes here on the motions tabled in both debates.