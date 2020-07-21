SER stelt geactualiseerd reglement van orde vast / SER Curaçao adopts updated rules of procedure

SER ta aprobá reglamentu di òrdu aktualisá

WILLEMSTAD, 21 di Yüli 2020 – Dia 10 di yüli 2020, Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER) a aprobá un reglamentu di òrdu aktualisá. E reglamentu aktualisá aki ta regulá e modalidatnan di funshonamentu i di trabou di SER teniendo na kuenta e kambionan legislativo i desaroyonan nobo ku a bin ta tuma lugá for di e fecha di transishon di 10 di òktober 2010. Konsekuentemente, e reglamentu nobo ta supstituí e reglamentu di òrdu di 2009, kaminda SER ainda tabata un órgano konsultivo permanente di pais Antia Hulandes.

E reglamentu di òrdu aktualisá di SER ta den konkordansia ku artíkulo 21 di e Ordenansa riba huntanan konsultivo (A.B. 2010, Nº 87, apèndix g) i algun artíkulo di e Ordenansa ku ta instituí SER, manera modifiká pa medio di Gazeta Ofisial 2017, Nº 70.

E reglamentu aktualisá ta inkluí términonan nobo di notifikashon pa reunionnan di SER, un forma nobo di presentá relatonan di e reunionnan i e posibilidat ku reunionnan por tuma lugá di un manera virtual bou di sirkunstansianan eksepshonal.

SER stelt geactualiseerd reglement van orde vast

WILLEMSTAD, 21 juli 2020 – De Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) heeft op 10 juli 2020 een geactualiseerd reglement van orde (RvO) vastgesteld. Het geactualiseerde RvO regelt de werkwijze van de SER met inachtneming van de wetswijzigingen en ontwikkelingen sinds de transitiedatum van 10 oktober 2010. Daarmee vervangt het nieuwe RvO het reglement van 2009 toen de SER nog een vast college van advies was van het voormalige land de Nederlandse Antillen.

Het geactualiseerde RvO van de SER is in overeenstemming met het bepaalde in artikel 21 van de Landsverordening adviescolleges (A.B. 2010, no. 87, bijlage g) en enkele artikelen van de Landsverordening Sociaal Economische Raad, zoals gewijzigd bij Publicatieblad 2017, no. 70.

In het geactualiseerde reglement van orde zijn onder meer nieuwe oproeptermijnen opgenomen van SER-vergaderingen, is een nieuwe vorm van verslaglegging ingevoerd en bestaat de mogelijkheid dat vergaderingen onder uitzonderlijke omstandigheden op virtuele wijze kunnen plaatsvinden.

SER Curaçao adopts updated rules of procedure

WILLEMSTAD, July, 21, 2020 – On July, 10, 2020, the Economic and Social Council (SER) of Curaçao adopted updated Rules of Procedure. The updated Rules of Procedure regulates the working method of the SER of Curaçao taking into account the legislative changes and developments since the transition date of 10 October 2010. As a result, the new rules replace the Rules of Procedure of 2009 when the SER was still a permanent advisory body of the former country the Netherlands Antilles.

The updated Rules of Procedure of the SER are in accordance with the provisions of Article 21 of the National Ordinance on Advisory Boards (A.B. 2010, no. 87, appendix g) and some articles of the National Ordinance on the Economic and Social Council of Curaçao, as amended by Official Gazette 2017, no. 70.

The updated Rules of Procedure include new notice periods for SER meetings, a new form of reporting and the possibility that meetings can take place in a virtual manner under exceptional circumstances.