PLEASE NOTE ❗❗

Wearing a face mask during your entire trip is Mandatory

Passengers from Curaçao to St.Maarten need to complete a health questionnaire 72 hours prior to arrival.

Passengers from St.Maarten to Curaçao

• Need to submit their travel exemption request to the Travel Verification Team through the following link https://bit.ly/2BYZDTk as soon as possible.

• Each passenger need to fill in and submit a separate form through the link

• It will take at least 5 to 7 days to process the request

• All passengers will need to go into 14 days of mandatory quarantine

• Passengers without the exemption letter are not allowed to travel to Curaçao

Please contact us for more information 🔽