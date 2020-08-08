PLEASE NOTE ❗❗ Wearing a face mask during your entire trip is Mandatory Passengers from Curaçao to St.Maarten need to complete a health questionnaire 72 hours prior to arrival.
PLEASE NOTE ❗❗
Wearing a face mask during your entire trip is Mandatory
Passengers from Curaçao to St.Maarten need to complete a health questionnaire 72 hours prior to arrival.
Passengers from St.Maarten to Curaçao
• Need to submit their travel exemption request to the Travel Verification Team through the following link https://bit.ly/2BYZDTk as soon as possible.
• Each passenger need to fill in and submit a separate form through the link
• It will take at least 5 to 7 days to process the request
• All passengers will need to go into 14 days of mandatory quarantine
• Passengers without the exemption letter are not allowed to travel to Curaçao
Please contact us for more information 🔽
You must log in to post a comment.