PLEASE NOTE ❗❗ Wearing a face mask during your entire trip is Mandatory Passengers from Curaçao to St.Maarten need to complete a health questionnaire 72 hours prior to arrival.

Passengers from St.Maarten to Curaçao
• Need to submit their travel exemption request to the Travel Verification Team through the following link https://bit.ly/2BYZDTk as soon as possible.
• Each passenger need to fill in and submit a separate form through the link
• It will take at least 5 to 7 days to process the request
• All passengers will need to go into 14 days of mandatory quarantine
• Passengers without the exemption letter are not allowed to travel to Curaçao

