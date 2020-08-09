GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Update pa diasabra 08 aug 2020 Premier Evelyn Wever-Croes

REDAKSHON

Minister President ta duna un update pa awe 8-8-2020: 113 caso nobo awe (te awor) 105 residente y 8 turista, den un total di 1030 test hasi. E cantidad di 105 ta sigi preocupante, sinembargo e por ta un lus na horizonte tambe, compara cu e cantidad di ayera di 133 caso, cu e cantidad di casonan nobo pa dia a cuminsa baha. Ban sigi cu disciplina y compromiso, limita bo movecionnan na solamente loke ta necesario (trabou, botica, supermercado), keda paden mas tanto posibel pa nos baha e cantidad. Nos a hasi’e un biaha caba, nos por bolbe hasi’e. Let’s flatten the curve

