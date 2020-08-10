SINT MAARTEN POLICE: Final notice for owners to retrieve confiscated vehicles and motorcycles / Tree planting ceremony held for the late Officer G. Benjamin.

From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, August 10th, 2020

Final notice for owners to retrieve confiscated vehicles and motorcycles

As the preparedness process for the peak of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is making one final call to vehicle and motorcycle owners, who have previously had their transport seized by the police to come to the Police Headquarters to collect them.

The police have extended the deadline until Monday; August 25, to allow persons to come to the station with the necessary documentation to retrieve their vehicles.

“The vehicles which are being released are those that were impounded for technical issues or the documentations not being in order “Therefore, the police will be releasing them to their owners, providing they present the necessary paperwork.”

These required documents include:

Proof of ownership (Bill of Sale)

A valid identification (ID card, driver’s license, or passport)

Proof of a valid insurance and Inspection card.

Vehicle owners are urged to make use of this opportunity to retrieve their vehicle before the announced deadline, as once the deadline has passed, the impounded vehicle will be considered abandoned and will be subsequently disposed of.

“This is the final opportunity for persons to collect these vehicles as we will be disposing of them once the deadline has passed,” Sint Maarten is entering the peak of the hurricane season and the police wants to ensure that we complete this process sooner rather than later so that we can clear the area and minimize any safety risk these impounded vehicles might pose.”

However, any motor vehicle which is still part of an ongoing investigation will not be released and the Prosecutor’s Office is the only entity that can authorize the release of a confiscated vehicle once the investigation is considered closed.”

Tree planting ceremony held for the late Officer G. Benjamin.

On Saturday morning august 8th 2020, around 11.00 am Flamboyant tree was dedicated to Sergeant Gamali Benjamin in the Emilio Wilson Park on the L.B. Scott road.

Officer Benjamin was injured on the 5th august 2015 while responding to a call for service. He succumbed to his injuries 3 days later on august 8th. He was the first officer to die in the line of duty on Sint Maarten.

Members of police force and the son (Keenan J. Benjamin) and wife (Nicole Benjamin) of the late Officer G. Benjamin were represented at the ceremony at Saturday morning.

The Sint Maarten Police KPSM would like to thank the management of GEBE and the Emilio Wilson Park for the opportunity to honor the life, strength, and bravery of Officer Benjamin, the Flamboyant tree is planted in his memory.