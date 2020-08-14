Police looking for assistances in connection with a serious assault that took place on Sunday august 9th 2020  / Robber targets supermarket on  the A.J.C Brouwers road.

From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, August 13th, 2020

Police looking for assistances in connection with a serious assault that took place on Sunday august 9th 2020

Personnel of the Detective department are investigating a serious assault with a machete that had taken place in the Down Street area on Sunday night, august 9th 2020. At the Down street location the officers encountered a man with the initials S.B.O, on the ground suffering from severe laceration on his back and torso. The victim was treated on the scene, by paramedics and rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center in serious condition. The only information police received up to now, is that the victim was attacked by a Machete-wielding man. The detective department is asking for public assistance in connection with this ill-treatment that took place around 10.00 pm in the evening.

The detectives investigating this case are asking anyone with further information into what took place, to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form. Or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

Robber targets supermarket on the A.J.C Brouwers road.

The Special Robbery Unit is currently investigating an armed robbery that took

Place at a supermarket on the A.J.C Brouwers road on Wednesday night, August 12th 2020, around 09.40 pm. On the scene the officers were informed that 2 male suspect, dressed in dark clothing, entered the establishment brandishing firearms, and demanded the daily earning. After gathering an undisclosed amount of money the suspects fled on foot in the direction of L.B Scott road.

The police force is asking the community of Sint Maarten and businesses to be

Vigilant during this period.

We are urging the community to come forward with any

Information that they may have regarding this or any other crime committed.

