SINT MAARTEN POLICE “Missing person”

From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, August 20th, 2020

On Wednesday august 19th, 2020 a report of “Missing person” was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by the husband of the lady, named Arina KLYGUINA, who was born in Russia on the 26th of March 1990.

Arina KLYGUINA, who is a Canadian citizen, was last seen on august 17th 2020, stepping into a vehicle with 2 unknown persons in the French Cul-De Sac area.

Arina has a tattoo of a water-lily on her feet with the wording “Carpe Diem” around it. She also has a tattoo in the form of a heart on her left arm.

There has been no information on the whereabouts of Arina KLYGUINA, and she has not returned home, nor contacted her husband or any other family member.

The police department is seeking the assistance from the community to help locate Arina. If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Arina please contact her husband Mr. Rutger Patrick at the phone number +1721-523 2221.

You can also contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten at 542 22 22 extension 106 or the emergency number 911. Arina, if you are reading this, please contact the Police or your husband and let him know that you are doing ok.