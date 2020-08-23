GOBIERNU NOTISIA [TUMA NOTA]: Liña 9345 ta alkansabel solamente di djaluna pa djabièrnè di 9’or di mainta pa 5’or di atardi. Si bo ta sinti síntoma di corona vírùs por fabor yama bo dòkter di kas. August 23, 2020 REDAKSHON 0 Comments [TUMA NOTA]: Liña 9345 ta alkansabel solamente di djaluna pa djabièrnè di 9’or di mainta pa 5’or di atardi. Si bo ta sinti síntoma di corona vírùs por fabor yama bo dòkter di kas. KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
