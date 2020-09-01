E buki tokante diabétis ‘Mi mes por’; Biba ku diabeste mellitus / Boek, over diabetes bij kinderen, ‘Mi mes por’; Biba ku diabeste mellitus / Book, regarding diabetes in children ‘Mi mes por’; Biba ku diabeste mellitus

PAPIAMENTU

E buki tokante diabétis ‘Mi mes por’; Biba ku diabeste mellitus

Durante e lùnch semanal di Rotary Club Willemstad dia 24 di ougùstùs último, Sonja Faries ( teksto médiko DM tipo 1), Merly Augusta (teksto kreativo i redakshon final), i Ariadne Faries (ilustrashon i diseño gráfiko) a entregá e buki kompletamente na papiamentu: “Mi mes por; biba ku Diabetes Mellitus tipo 1 na Raoul Hooftman (presidente Rotary Club Willemstad) i Vinod Daswani (Rotary Club Curaçao).

E buki tokante diabétis serka mucha ta un fuente di informashon pa e pashènt, su famia, amigunan, skol i otronan ku tin algu di haber ku diabétis serka mucha.

Ilustrashonnan hopi bunita, bon lay out, i bon uso di idioma ta splika e tópiko ferfelu na un manera hopi agradabel i transparente. Opinion- i tratamentunan tokante Diabetes mellitus tipo 1 ta up to date i bon spliká. Dòkter Marie Louise Croes-Rafael, spesialista riba tereno di diabétis serka mucha na Aruba a evaluá e tratamentunan i ta hopi kontentu ku e publikashon. E ke usa esaki na su ofisina tambe. E edishon ta un atkisishon pa e pashèntnan.

Por a realisá e edishon akí ku sosten di Rotary fellows Pim Blankevoort, Bill Winkel, Chris Winkel i sponsoring di Rotary. Entretantu Rotary District East-South Caribbean a mustra interes pa un edishon tradusí di e buki.

NEDERLANDS

Boek, over diabetes bij kinderen, ‘Mi mes por’; Biba ku diabeste mellitus

Tijdens de wekelijkse lunch op 24 augustus jl. van Rotary Club Willemstad overhandigden Sonja Faries (medische tekst, DM type 1), Merly Augusta (creatieve tekst en eindredactie en Ariadne Faries (illustratie en grafisch ontwerp), het volledig in het Papiaments geschreven boek: ‘Mi mes por’; Biba ku diabeste mellitus aan Raoul Hooftman (president Rotary Club Willemstad) en Vinod Daswani (Rotary Club Curaçao).

Het boek, over diabetes bij kinderen, is een informatie bron voor patiënt, gezin, familie, vrienden, school en anderen die te maken hebben met kinderdiabetes.

Door de prachtige illustraties, de lay-out, en het taalgebruik wordt het lastige onderwerp op een zeer duidelijke en prettige manier uitgelegd. Opvattingen en behandelingen over Diabetes Mellitus Type 1, zijn up-to-date en goed verwoord. Dokter Marie Louise Croes-Rafael, kinderdiabetoloog in Aruba heeft de behandelingen beoordeeld en is lovend over de uitvoering en wil de publicatie zelf ook gebruiken voor haar praktijk. De uitgave is een aanwinst voor de patiënten.

De uitgave kwam mede tot stand door de inzet van Rotary fellows Pim Blankevoort, Bill Winkel en Chris Winkel en sponsoring door Rotary. Inmiddels heeft het Rotary District Oost-Zuid Caribbean belangstelling getoond voor een vertaalde uitgave van het boekje.

ENGLISH

Book, regarding diabetes in children ‘Mi mes por’; Biba ku diabeste mellitus

During Rotary Club Willemstad’s weekly lunch on August 24th (past), Sonja Faries (medical text, DM Type 1), Merly Augusta (creative text and final editing) and Ariadne Faries (illustration and graphic design) presented the book: ‘Mi mes por: Biba ku Diabetes mellitus’, written fully in Papiamentu, to Raoul Hooftman (president Rotary Club Willemstad) and Vinod Daswani (Rotary Club Curaçao).

The book, regarding diabetes in children, is a source of information for the patient, parents, siblings, extended family, friends, school and others who come into contact with childhood diabetes.

Through the beautiful illustrations, layout, and use of language, this difficult subject is explained in the most clear and pleasant manner. Views and treatment of Diabetes Mellitus Type 1 are up to date and eloquently expressed. Doctor Maria Louise Croes-Raphael, specialist in child diabetology in Aruba, has evaluated the treatment and highly praises its implementation, having expressed the desire to use the publication in her practice as well. The release of this book is a great asset for the patients.

This publication was realized in part by the effort of Rotary Fellows Pim Blankevoort, Bill Winkel and Chris Winkel, and sponsoring by Rotary. Interest has since been expressed in a translated release of the book, by the Rotary Southeastern Caribbean District.