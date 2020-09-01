Sint Maarten Police: Reminder to all scooter/motorbike user-the road is not your own.

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, September 1st 2020

Reminder to all scooter/motorbike user-the road is not your own.

~senseless scooter accidents continue to be a nuisance to the safety of the community~

Over the past weeks, the Traffic Department of KPSM has been called to the scenes of several major scooter accidents due to the negligence of the riders.

Two of these drivers, in separate accidents, were seriously injured due to their irresponsible use of shared roadways. In both instances, the riders were not wearing a helmet.

The traffic department also took notice of the new trend at the scene of a motorbike collision whereby the motorbike involved in the collision is removed from the scene before patrols and ambulance personnel get to the scene.

Which is not only tampering with evidence but also further complicating the investigation.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is going to intensify the controls on scooter riders and motorcyclists in the upcoming days and weeks. Since serious accidents keep happening and because of the severity of the damages caused which can and will eventually result in the death of the rider or someone around them.

The Police Force will continue to work towards keeping Sint Maarten roads ways safe but it is a job that cannot be done without the help of the community. In many cases, easy safety measures can be taken to prevent unnecessary accidents.