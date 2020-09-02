Government of Sint Maarten ** COVID-19 active cases has decreased to 222 **

As of September 1st, St. Maarten has confirmed six new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). 41 persons recovered; however, CPS reported two additional deaths today. One person unfortunately died on July 30th and the second case died on August 26th. Both were living on the French side, however, they were registered as Dutch side residents. Uncertainty in their official residency status led to a delay in reporting. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour extends his deepest condolences to the families concerned. This brings the total active cases to 222 and confirmed cases now stand at 482.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 216 people in home isolation. Six patients are currently hospitalized and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 241. Two hundred and eight (208) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

To further control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 786 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1597 people throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures. We would hereby like to make it clear that the figures will change as we receive lab confirmation from SLS/HCLS, this is due to lab results pending.

To protect yourself and other’s around you, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately if you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Minister Panneflek continues to urge all to wear your masks, practice social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings.