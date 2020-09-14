GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Adhunto Audio di Conferencia di prensa di Gobierno di Aruba: Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes:  Topico: Integridad: Ombudsman, Ley financiamento politico, Bureau Integriteit 

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Adhunto Audio di Conferencia di prensa di Gobierno di Aruba: Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes:

Topico: Integridad: Ombudsman, Ley financiamento politico, Bureau Integriteit

 

You May Also Like

Prome agrupashon ku ta presenta riba e Anochi final di Festival di Tumba 2017

REDAKSHON 0

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes: GOBIERNO Y SINDICATONAN TA REUNI OTRO SIMAN RIBA E TEMA DI INDEXERING

REDAKSHON 0

Audio di Conferencia di Prensa pa Ultimo Desaroyo di CV19-aug 10: Minister Dangui Oduber

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: