GOBIERNU NOTISIA Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Si bo ta kuida un persona, entrante djaweps 17 di sèptèmber, tene kuenta ku e orario di Toke de Keda di 11’or di anochi te ku 5’or di mainta. September 14, 2020 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Si bo ta kuida un persona, entrante djaweps 17 di sèptèmber, tene kuenta ku e orario di Toke de Keda di 11’or di anochi te ku 5’or di mainta. KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
You must log in to post a comment.