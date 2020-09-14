From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, September 14th 2020

Victim drives himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound; one arrest made

The KPSM detectives were able to quickly apprehend and arrest a suspect, yesterday Sunday 13th, for his involvement in a shooting that took place on September 11th. The shooting, which to place on the L.B. Scott Road, left the victim to drove himself to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the face.

Members of the Detective and Forensics Department were summoned to the Medical Center after receiving information from the hospital security that at approximately 7:15 pm,on the night of the shooting, victim S.S showed up seeking urgent medical care from a gunshot wound. The victim’s vehicle which was still parked outside was quickly condoned and searched for evidence into what had transpired before the shooting by the Forensic Team.

Once out of surgery the victim, who was in serious but stable condition was able to provide his statement which subsequently lead to an arrest warrant for the perpetrator involved.

Suspect J.H. was arrested at his home on Sunday morning, despite a bit of resistance from him and arguments from his family members who were on the scene. This investigation is currently ongoing, more details into what took place will be provided as they become available.