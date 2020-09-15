As of September 13th St. Maarten has confirmed sixteen (16) new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The new total of positive cases now stand at five hundred and forty- nine (549).
The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 94 people in home isolation. One hundred (100) active cases have been registered of persons who contracted COVID-19. Five patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.
The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 430. One hundred and ten (110) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.
CPS has tested 938 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1816 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.
“Do not be discouraged due to the recent increase in the active cases,” said Minister Panneflek. Instead, realize that the only way to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic is to adhere to the implemented guidelines. We will overcome this battle together, and succeed at our ultimate goal of zero active cases.
