Boneiru tin tres kaso aktivo di Covid-199 Drie actieve gevallen van Covid-19

Departamento di komunikashon di Gobièrnu di Boneiru

Telefòn: 715-5330 | e-mail: communicatie@bonairegov.com

Fecha: 14 – 09 – 2020

Boneiru tin tres kaso di Covid-19 aktivo riba 12 di sèptèmber 2020. E personanan infektá ta den isolashon i no ta forma peliger pa otro persona. Ta vigilá nan salú.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19 ? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Persbericht

Bonaire heeft drie actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op 14 september 2020. De geïnfecteerde personen zijn in isolatie en vormen geen gevaar voor anderen. Hun gezondheid wordt gemonitord.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Press Release

There are three active cases of Covid-19 on September 12, 2020 on Bonaire.

The infected persons are in isolation.

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19.

Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru