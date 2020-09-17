Kuater kaso mas di Covid-19 Vier nieuwe gevallen van Covid -19

*Último informashon*

A detektá kuater kaso nobo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. Riba 16 di sèptèmber tin diesun kaso aktivo di Covid-19. E vírùs ta na nos isla i hende por kontaminá otro. Tuma tur prekoushon pa protehá bo mes.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19 ? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Persbericht

*Laatste update*

Er zijn vier nieuwe gevallen van Covid-19 ontdekt op Bonaire. Er zijn nu, op 16 september, elf actieve gevallen van Covid-19. Het virus is op het eiland en mensen kunnen elkaar besmetten. Alle reden om nog meer voorzorgsmaatregelen te nemen en jezelf te beschermen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Press Release

Update

There are four new cases of Covid-19 detected on Bonaire today. There are now eleven active cases of Covid-19 on September 16, 2020 on Bonaire. The virus is on our island. You can get infected. Take precautions and protect yourself.

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19.

Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru