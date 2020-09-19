Karta habrí na tur miembro, kolaboradó i tur e 16.000 trahadónan den industria turístiko. / Open Letter to my members, partners and 16.000 industry team members.

Karta habrí na tur miembro, kolaboradó i tur e 16.000 trahadónan den industria turístiko.

Mi a tuma un desishon awe ku hopi di boso lo puntra dikon. Mi a tuma un desishon pa dediká mi tempu i energia riba un bista mas amplio. E bista mas amplio ta Kòrsou. E último 10 añanan mi a invertí mi alma i kurason den un di e industrianan di mas grandi riba e isla akí, turismo. Si, e ta mi pashon, mi fundeshi i ta é a formami komo un young professional.

Mi desishon ku mi ta kompartí ku boso di dal un paso patras ta bini na e momentu ku nos no por sigui pèrdè enfoke, tempu i energia. Mi ta konsiente ku mi a tuma e desishon akí den un di e temporadanan di mas duru den historia ku nos industria ta enfrentá. Sinembargo, ta tempu pa tuma pasonan balente i tribi di drenta avenidanan nobo. Mi a siña den bida ku kambio semper ta kuminsá di paden, pero ku kambio ta kuminsá tambe serka abo i ami.

Mi ta hopi fortuná di tabata rondoná pa 16.000 soñadó, kumplidó i trahadónan duru. Esaki a mustrami e importansia di lanta para pa loke bo ta kere aden. Mi ta kòrda ketu bai riba e tempunan di gloria, tempu mi a kuminsá traha den e industria akí ku mi 16 aña komo weiter i asistente di kushina. Mi soño tabata di por a bira un shèfkòk i/òf propietario di un hotèl i mi a risibí mi promé tep komo trahadó di frontdesk na Westin Aruba. Mi ta balorá e diferente retonan ku mi a enkontrá, inkluso lanta 4’or di mardugá pa kue bùs di hotèl ku tabata pasa 5’or di mainta pa yega trabou i tambe siña un idioma nobo.

Awe mi por konta mi bendishonnan. Mi ta fortuná di por a topa asina tantu profeshonal talentoso ku ta traha di dia i anochi p’asina mantené e industria akí bibu. Stars of the industry semper tabata mi momentu faborito, pasó mi tabatin e chèns di mira karanan sonriente di mi ko-profeshonalnan den industria.

Echo ta ku mi ta kere den e pais akí, i mi ta kere den e poder di mi ko-siudadanonan.

Turismo a formami di un manera ku niun buki òf lès teorétiko na universidat lo por a siñami. Turismo ta definí pa su hendenan, manehá pa su hendenan i desaroyá pa su hendenan. Esaki ta netamente e ingredientenan ku lo mi bai usa den mi siguiente reto.

Mi karta habrí no ta un despedida. P’esei no laga nos usa e palabra ‘ayó’. Mi karta habrí awe ta e komienso di un kapítulo nobo ku ta inkluí un relashon nobo entre nos. Mi a prepará mi tim pa tuma e ròl i responsabilidatnan konsekuentemente i lo mi ta pará habrí komo profeshonal den industria pa duna mi aporte na kualke manera ku mi por den e organisashon i e sektor.

Mi bendishon di mas grandi tabata e oportunidat ku mi tabatin di por a nabegá largu sufisiente den e industria akí i asina siña e balor di étika di negoshi, komunikashon transparente i representashon di e gran mayoria. M’a pasa den diferente ups i downs p’e sektor akí, di KÓDIGO KÒRÁ ora mayoria di nos a stòp di kere den e poder di turismo pa kresementu turístiko, ora nos tur kier tabata in the picture na inougurashon di un hotèl, ekspanshon di nos aeropuerto i kresementu den bishitantenan di afó.

M’a mira tur, i humildemente mi ke gradisí kada unu di boso di e tim di 16.000 trahadó pa e logro akí. Turismo no ta solamente loke un grupito ta pone sosodé tras di un porta será. E ta enbolbí nos tur i nos mester keda alineá ku e vishon korekto p’e rasonnan korekto.

Den e siguiente fase di mi bida mi lo sigui ta un embahador pa turismo i mi pashon p’é lo keda demonstrá den tur loke ku mi hasi.

Manera mi a bisa kaba, esaki no ta un ayó. Keremi, lo mi t’ei i boso lo mirami.

Pero mi desishon awe ta pa dal un paso patras i invertí den loke ta korekto, mas grandi ku nos i ku e solo propósito di hiba e pais akí dilanti.

#passionfortourism

Miles B M Mercera

Siudadano di Kòrsou

Open Letter to my members, partners and 16.000 industry team members.

I’ve made a bold decision today and many of you might be wondering why. I’ve taken a step back to take some time and focus my energy on the bigger picture. The bigger picture is Curaçao 🇨🇼. The past 10 years I’ve invested my heart and soul into one of the greatest industries of this island, Tourism. Yes, it is my passion, it is my foundation, and it has shaped me as a young professional.

My decision shared today comes at a point that we cannot continue to lose focus, time and energy. I understand that I’m taking a step back during one of the most difficult times in history that our industry is facing, but now is the time to take bold steps and dare to enter new avenues. I have learned in life that change starts from within but change also starts with you and me.

I was fortunate enough to be surrounded by 16.000 dreamers and doers and hard workers who have shown me the importance of standing up for what you believe in. When I started working in this industry I was 16 years old. I still remember the glory days of working as a waiter and kitchen assistant. My dream was to become a professional chef and or hotel owner. My first tip received was as a front desk clerk at the Westin Aruba and my challenges included waking up at 4 am to catch the 5 am hotel bus to work for the morning shift and learning a new language.

Today I count my blessings. I’ve been fortunate enough to meet so many talented professionals who work day and night to keep this industry alive. Stars of the industry was always my favorite moment, just because I got the chance to see the smiling faces of our fellow industry professionals.

Fact is that I believe in this country and I believe in the power of my fellow citizens.

Tourism has shaped me in ways that no textbook or theoretical class at the University could have taught me. Tourism is defined by its people, managed by its people and developed by its people. This is exactly the ingredient that I will be using in my next challenge.

My open letter today is not a goodbye letter, so please do not use the words farewell. My open letter today is the start of a new chapter which includes a new relationship between us. I’ve prepared my team to take on the roles and responsibilities accordingly and I am committed as an industry professional to support wherever I can with the organization and industry.

My biggest blessing was to be able to navigate in this industry long enough to learn the value of business ethics, transparent communication and representation of the overall majority. I’ve been through ups and down for this industry from CODE RED, where most of us stopped believing in the power of tourism, to tourism growth, where we all wanted to be in the picture of a new hotel opening, airport expansion or growth in visitor arrivals.

I’ve seen it all and I am humble enough to thank my 16.000 team members for this achievement. Tourism isn’t something that happens behind isolated doors by a small group, it involves everyone, and we must all be aligned with the right vision for the right reasons.

In the next phase of my life I will continue to be the advocate for tourism and my passion for it will be shown in everything that I do.

As I said before, this is not me saying goodbye. Believe me, I’ll be here, and you will see me around.

My decision today is to take a step back and invest my energy into something that is right, bigger than all of us and for the sole purpose of driving this country to move forward.

#PassionForTourism

Miles B M Mercera

Citizen of Curaçao 🇨🇼