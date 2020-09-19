United States Customs and border Protection Introduces Simplified Arrival to Secure

and Streamline International Arrivals at Aruba International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will introduce Simplified Arrival (SA) at Aruba

Airport (AUA) starting September 21 to further secure and streamline international travel. SA is

a primary processing application that utilizes facial comparison technology, and will replace the

legacy primary processing application currently used at AUA. The transition to SA at AUA

means an even more efficient inspection process. CBP is implementing facial comparison

technology to address recommendations from the 9/11 Commission and address a

Congressional mandate to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. citizens.

Given today’s health concerns, facial comparison technology can play a key role in helping the

travel industry address COVID-19 health and safety risks by implementing seamless

processes. Through this technology, CBP can reduce the need to capture fingerprints and

handle documents. CBP’s facial comparison technology compares the new photo of the

traveler to images that the traveler previously provided to the government, such as passport

and visa photos. Eligible travelers who wish to opt out of the new facial biometric process may

notify a CBP officer as they approach the primary inspection point. These travelers will be

required to present a valid travel document for manual identity verification by a CBP officer and

will be processed in accordance with existing requirements for entry into the United States.

CBP is committed to its privacy obligations and has taken steps to safeguard the privacy of all

travelers. CBP has employed strong technical security safeguards and has limited the amount

of personally identifiable information used in the facial biometric process. New photos of U.S.

citizens will be deleted within 12 hours, and photos of foreign nationals will be stored in a

secure DHS system. Facial comparison technology enhances CBP’s ability to facilitate lawful

travel and secure the border