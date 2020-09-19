United States Customs and border Protection Introduces Simplified Arrival to Secure and Streamline International Arrivals at Aruba International Airport
United States Customs and border Protection Introduces Simplified Arrival to Secure
and Streamline International Arrivals at Aruba International Airport
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will introduce Simplified Arrival (SA) at Aruba
Airport (AUA) starting September 21 to further secure and streamline international travel. SA is
a primary processing application that utilizes facial comparison technology, and will replace the
legacy primary processing application currently used at AUA. The transition to SA at AUA
means an even more efficient inspection process. CBP is implementing facial comparison
technology to address recommendations from the 9/11 Commission and address a
Congressional mandate to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. citizens.
Given today’s health concerns, facial comparison technology can play a key role in helping the
travel industry address COVID-19 health and safety risks by implementing seamless
processes. Through this technology, CBP can reduce the need to capture fingerprints and
handle documents. CBP’s facial comparison technology compares the new photo of the
traveler to images that the traveler previously provided to the government, such as passport
and visa photos. Eligible travelers who wish to opt out of the new facial biometric process may
notify a CBP officer as they approach the primary inspection point. These travelers will be
required to present a valid travel document for manual identity verification by a CBP officer and
will be processed in accordance with existing requirements for entry into the United States.
CBP is committed to its privacy obligations and has taken steps to safeguard the privacy of all
travelers. CBP has employed strong technical security safeguards and has limited the amount
of personally identifiable information used in the facial biometric process. New photos of U.S.
citizens will be deleted within 12 hours, and photos of foreign nationals will be stored in a
secure DHS system. Facial comparison technology enhances CBP’s ability to facilitate lawful
travel and secure the border
