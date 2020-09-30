GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou   ·  [ÚLTIMO INFORMASHON] : Despues di un siman di evaluashon i transishon, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta presentá e formato nobo pa kompartí e sifranan di último desaroyonan rondó di Covid-19 na Kòrsou.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou
 
