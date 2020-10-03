Sinku alumno di enseñansa primario infektá den situashon na kas ku vírùs di corona

Kralendijk – E dianan tras di lomba sinku mucha entre ocho i diesdos aña di edat a tèst positivo riba vírùs di corona. E muchanan aki no tin òf tin kehonan hopi leve i ta bayendo bon. Nan ta den isolashon na kas. E departamentu di Salubridat Públiko a hasi un investigashon di fuente i kontakto ekstensivo. Den tur kaso e muchanan a keda infektá den situashon di kas.

Tres di e sinku muchanan no tabata na skol miéntras nan tabata kontagioso paso ya kaba nan tabata den karentena, en konekshon ku un kontagio anterior den seno familiar. E otro dos muchanan ta bai skol basiko Kristu Bin Wardador i Skol Amplio Papa Cornes. Departamento di Salubridat Públiko a hasi un investigashon amplio di kontakto pa wak si alumno i dosente a kore riesgo. For di e investigashon aki a bin sali na kla ku na tur tin dies mucha ku tabatin kontakto intensivo ku e muchanan ku a pega ku e vírùs. Di e dies muchanan akí seis ta bai Kristu Bon Wardador i kuater ta bai Skol Amplio Papa Cornes. E chèns ku nan ta infektá ta chikitu, pero pa seguridat nan ta bai den karentena tòg i nan no ta bai skol den e periodo akí. Di e manera akí ta prevení ku eventual infekshon por tuma lugá na skol.

Pa e departamentu di Salubridat Públiko ta komprondibel ku mayornan ta preokupá, pero e chèns di infekshon ta mínimo. E otro alumno i dosentenan por bai skol normal, danki na e medidanan ku a tuma. Por supuesto e medidanan eksistente na skol ta keda importante: bon ventilashon, limpiesa profundo di e edifisio i laba man regularmente.

Ku gerente di skol, e Departamentu di Salubridat Públiko tin bon kontakto. Nan ta traha huntu segun e Protokòl COVID-19 skol i akohida pa mucha di kua awe ta manda un vershon nobo, aktualisá, pa e skolnan. Tambe skol a informá e mayornan.

Departamentu di Salubridat Públiko ta enfatisá un biaha mas: Keda kas si bo tin keho i yama 0800 0800.

Vijf basisschoolleerlingen in thuissituatie besmet met het coronavirus

Kralendijk – De afgelopen dagen zijn vijf kinderen tussen acht en twaalf jaar positief getest op het coronavirus. Deze kinderen hebben geen of heel milde klachten en maken het goed. Zij verblijven thuis in isolatie. Afdeling Publieke Gezondheid heeft uitgebreid bron- en contactonderzoek gedaan. In alle gevallen zijn de kinderen besmet geraakt in de thuissituatie.

Drie van de vijf kinderen zijn niet op school geweest terwijl zij besmettelijk waren omdat zij al in quarantaine verbleven, vanwege een eerdere besmetting in huiselijke kring. De andere twee kinderen gaan naar basisschool Kristu Bon Wardador en Skol Amplio Papa Cornes. De Afdeling Publieke Gezondheid heeft uitgebreid contactonderzoek gedaan om na te gaan of de leerlingen en leerkrachten risico hebben gelopen. Uit dit onderzoek bleek dat in totaal 10 kinderen intensief contact hebben gehad met deze leerlingen, waarvan 6 bij basisschool Kristu Bon Wardador en 4 bij Skol Amplio Papa Cornes. De kans dat zij besmet zijn is klein, maar voor de zekerheid gaan ze toch in quarantaine en gaan gedurende deze periode niet naar school. Op deze manier wordt voorkomen dat eventuele besmettingen op school plaats kunnen vinden.

Afdeling Publieke Gezondheid begrijpt dat ouders zich zorgen maken, maar de kans op besmetting is minimaal. De andere leerlingen en leerkrachten kunnen mede door de getroffen maatregelen gewoon naar school. Uiteraard blijven de bestaande maatregelen op school van belang: goede ventilatie, grondige schoonmaak van het pand en regelmatig wassen van handen.

Er is nauw contact tussen de schoolleiding en de Afdeling Publieke Gezondheid. Zij werken samen met elkaar volgens het Protocol COVID-19 school en kinderopvang waar vandaag een geactualiseerde, nieuwe versie van wordt verzonden naar de scholen. Ook zijn de ouders geïnformeerd door de school. De Afdeling Publieke Gezondheid benadrukt nogmaals: blijf thuis bij klachten en bel 0800 0800.

Five primary school pupils infected with the coronavirus in their home environment

Kralendijk – In recent days, five children between the ages of eight and twelve have been tested positive for the coronavirus. These children have very mild to no symptoms and are doing well. They are at home in isolation. The Public Health Department has done extensive source and contact tracing. In all cases, the children have been infected in their home environment.

Three of the five children had not attended school while they were contagious because they were already in quarantine due to a prior infection at home. The other two children attend Kristu Bon Wardador primary school and Skol Amplio Papa Cornes . The Department of Public Health has conducted extensive contact tracing to determine whether other students and teachers may have been at risk. This study showed that a total of 10 children have had close contact with these students, of which six at Kristu Bon Wardador primary school and four at Skol Amplio Papa Cornes. The chance that they have been infected is small, but to be on the safe side they will be quarantined and they will not attend school during that time. This will prevent any infections occurring at school.

The Public Health Department understands parents’ concerns, but the risk of infection is minimal. Due to the measures that were taken, the other students and teachers can go to school as usual. Naturally, the existing measures at school remain important: good ventilation, thorough cleaning of the building and regular hand washing.

The Public Health Department and the school management are in close contact and are working together in accordance with the Protocol COVID-19 school and childcare. An updated, new version of this protocol has been sent to all schools today. The parents have also been informed by the school.

The Public Health Department emphasizes again: if you have symptoms stay at home and call 0800 0800.