United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) donated 1100 Food Packages to Curacao

The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) donated $50,000 USD to Curacao for food

packages that will assist families negatively impacted by COVID-19. Staff and families of the U.S.

Consulate General Curacao and the U.S. Air Force Forward Operating Location volunteered at the Food

Bank to bag the approximately 1,100 food packages.

The catalyst for this project was the fire at the storage facility of the Curacao Red Cross that destroyed

important equipment and approximately 250 food packages on May 28, 2020. U.S. Consulate General

Curacao worked with SOUTHCOM to identify and execute a Humanitarian Assistance Project.

On September 25, staff, and family of the U.S. Consulate General and airmen from the U.S. Air Force

Forward Operating Location (FOL) volunteered to bag these packages at the Food Bank.

‘‘Hunger sees no color or creed and it is the responsibility of good people, to alleviate these pains. On

behalf of the American people I am thrilled that we can make this gesture of support. The United States

of America has maintained a presence here in Curacao for 227 years. Through these years we have been

through many difficult times together, as well as bountiful times. We will get through this pandemic. We

will continue to seek ways to work together as partners and friends,’’ Consul General Allen Greenberg

said.

The U.S. Consulate General Curacao and SOUTHCOM express with gratitude the support and

cooperation of the Food Bank, the Ministry of Social Development, Labor, and Welfare, and Esperamos

Supermarket that made this possible.