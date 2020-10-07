Sint Maarten Police

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, October 6st 2020

The Alpha Team has made several arrests

The Alpha Team has been busy with several narcotic investigations which resulted in the arrest of various persons involved over a period of time.

On Monday, September, 28th 2020, two women with initials T.V. W. (31) and Y.A.N.R. (38) were arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug smuggling.

After being questioned both suspects were later released. This investigation is still ongoing.

A male suspect with the initials P.J.B. (35) was also arrested on the same day after it was discovered that he had several marijuana plants growing on his property. The marijuana plants were confiscated and the owner was arrested. He was brought to the police station for questioning. After giving a statement the suspect was fined and released.

In a subsequent arrest a man with the initials R.L. D. (49), was also detained by the Alpha Team on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 for his involvement in the smuggling of several quantities of drugs earlier in the year. This suspect remains in custody in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The Alpha Team is a jointly Multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coast.

Reckless driving results in an unnecessary road accident.

The Central Dispatch directed the police patrol to the Airport Road on Sunday evening October 4th, 2020 at around 8:20 pm for an accident whereby a vehicle had flipped over on it’s top.

At the location, the police patrol encountered the red Hyundai I-20 with the license plate M-1773 flip over. According to the information gathered the driver of this vehicle with the initials A.S.K had been driving recklessly, lost control of the vehicle which resulted in the vehicle turning over mid-drive. The driver suffered only minor injuries and was treated on the scene by paramedics. The traffic department is investigating the cause of this accident.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would again like to remind all road users that the roadways are not your own. Please driver for yourself as well as others as in can result in the loss of not only your life but those around you. Avoid senseless accidents by following the road rules set in place to ensure the safety of all.