Breaking News: Otro kaso di asesinato na Seru Fortuna weg, Kura Pierda.

Otro kaso di asesinato na Kura Piedra Seru Fortunaweg kaminda un homber a yega na e adres i sorprende un pareha, na e momentu ei a start un forsegeo/bringamentu. E agresor a propina su viktima un hende homber varios hinka ku e konsekuensia fatal. E asesino a bandona e sitio. E vitima konose e agresor. Polis ta na altura ken ta e asesino. Polis ta na e sitio atendiendo investigando.

