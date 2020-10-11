NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Sint Maarten Police: Mental patient injured during a struggle with officers 

REDAKSHON

 

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

Philipsburg,  October 10th 2020

Mental patient injured during a struggle with officers 

On Saturday afternoon October 10th 2020 about 02.00 pm, the central dispatch directed several patrol to the Texaco gas close the Causeway to assist mental health with a patient who was acting erratic and aggressive. 

 At the gas station the officers encountered the patient with the initial J.M. who   refused to cooperate the personnel of mental health and didn’t want to be medicated. 

A melee ensued between the patient and officers when they tried to restrain her. During the struggle J.M. suffered a broken arm and bruises. The officers who restrain the patient suffered only minor injuries. After being medicated J.M was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for treatment.          

