Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten announces a new bond issue on behalf of the government of the Country of Sint Maarten

Willemstad/Philipsburg – On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, there will be a bond issue on behalf of

the country of Sint Maarten. The bond will have a semi-annual coupon as follows:

 NAf 75,000,000 bond with duration of 25 years. Interest rate is 5.00% per year. It regards a

sinking bond according to an annuity schedule.

Up to Monday, October 19, 2020, 10:00A.M., the general public will be able to subscribe to this

bond issue at all commercial banks on Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Subscription will take place

according to the tender system in which parties indicate for which amount and price they wish to

participate in the loan, thereby revealing their desired yield.

After the closing of the subscription, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten will publish the

price of issue. Parties that have subscribed for a higher price than the price of issue will receive full

allocation. Parties that have subscribed at a price equal to the price of issue will receive the

remaining amount of the issue.

As of October 13, 2020, subscription forms and bond prospectus can be obtained free of charge at

the commercial banks and can be downloaded from our website:

https://www.centralbank.cw/functions/capital-market/government-loans-sint-maarten.

Willemstad, October 13, 2020

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN