Government of Sint Maarten

** 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases **

As of October 19th, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery of six (6) persons; bringing the total active cases to fifty- nine (59). The total number of confirmed cases is now seven hundred and fifty- six (756).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifty- four (54) people in home isolation. Five (5) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center, and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to six hundred and seventy- five (675). Eighty- five (85) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1151 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4771 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek reminds all to be vigilant and wear your masks in public, practice the 2-meters social distancing, sanitize and wash your hands frequently and refrain from mass gathering’s.