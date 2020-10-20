Niun kaso di Covid-19 a bini aserka.

Riba 20 di òktober tin 5 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. 123 persona a rekuperá i 1 persona ta interná den hòspital.

Ta keda importante pa tur hende laga tèst su mes ora e ta sinti keho. Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

Er zijn geen nieuwe positieve gevallen van Covid-19 bijgekomen.

Op 20 oktober 2020 zijn er 5 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. 123 personen zijn hersteld en 1 persoon is opgenomen in het ziekenhuis.

Het blijft belangrijk dat iedereen zich bij klachten laat testen. Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

There are no additional positive case of Covid-19.

On October 20th there are 5 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 123 persons have recovered and 1 person has been admitted to hospital.

It remains important that everyone gets tested in case they have complaints. Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19. Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the people around you.

