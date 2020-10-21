Digicel ta presenta concierto  ‘One Love Together’

Digicel ta presentá konsierto

‘One Love Together’

WILLEMSTAD: Riba djabièrnè 23- i djasabra 24 di òktober pa 8’or di anochi, Digicel lo presentá e konsierto ‘One Love Together’ ku presentashon di numeroso artista ekstraordinario for di rònt Karibe, Afrika, Asia Pasífiko i mas. Esaki den selebrashon di Digicel su re-lansamentu komo un operador digital i posishonamentu di e lema Huntu mas mihó. Artistanan lo presentá riba esenario virtual di D’Music pa un wikènt di entretenimento i karidat. E lo ta un ‘live stream’ riba D’Music , miéntras por mir’e tambe riba Facebook i Digicel su retnan social.

Esnan ku mira e konsierto ‘One Love Together’ lo keda enkurashá pa hasi un donashon chikitu, na lugá di paga un entrada pa e konsierto. E donashon aki lo benefisiá e proyektonan ku lo proveé muchanan di ménos rekurso, ku ‘tablets’ i akseso na internèt. Por hasi un kontribushon via di Paymaster: http://www.digicelgroup.com/onelove

CEO di Digicel, Roeland van der Hoeven a bisa: “Akseso universal na un bon edukashon nunka tabata asina importante manera awor. Debí na e pandemia Covid-19, nos a mira un kresementu masivo pa lèsnan ‘online’ den tur nos merkadonan, hasiendo ‘klasnan virtual’ e normal nobo. Nos ke purba sera e divishon digital ku aktualmente tin, rekoudando fondo i kreando konsiensia pa proveé muchanan ku ‘tablets’, i akseso na internèt den komunidatnan mas vulnerabel.”

ZJ Sparks di Jamaica i Barrie Hype di St. Lucia lo ta anfitrion di e konsierto ku lo figurá presentashon di artistanan popular di reggae Stephen Marley huntu ku nos propio artistanan Dibo D i Ataniro, i otro músikonan inkluyendo, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, J Boog, Pato Ranking i Patrice Roberts.

Roeland van der Hoeven, a agregá, “Pa mira e konsierto, mester djis download D’Music òf bishitá nos página di Facebook i prepará bo mes pa un tremendo anochi! Enrealidat- hasié dos anochi! Ku asina tantu tremendo artista sosteniendo e kousa, nos mester a repartí e konsierto den dos anochi. Despues di e konsierto, bo por ‘stream’ músika di bo artistanan faborito ku D’Music, mira ‘highlights’ riba Digicel su página di Facebook, i lesa mas detaye riba Loop.”

Digicel ta presenta concierto

‘One Love Together’

ORANJESTAD: Riba diabierna 23- y diasabra 24 di october pa 8’or di anochi, Digicel lo presenta e concierto ‘One Love Together’ cu presentacion di numeroso artista extraordinario for di rond Caribe, Africa, Asia Pacifico y mas. Esaki den celebracion di Digicel su re-lansamento como un operador digital y posicionamento di e lema Hunto Mas Miho. Artistanan lo presenta riba escenario virtual di D’Music pa un weekend di entretenimento y caridad. E lo ta un ‘live stream’ riba D’Music , mientras por mir’e tambe riba Facebook y Digicel su rednan social .

Esunnan cu mira e concierto ‘One Love Together’ lo keda encurasha pa haci un donacion chikito, na lugar di paga un entrada pa e concierto. E donacion aki lo beneficia e proyectonan cu lo provee muchanan di menos recurso cu ‘tablets’ y acceso na internet. Por haci un contribucion via di Paymaster: http://www.digicelgroup.com/onelove

CEO di Digicel, Roeland van der Hoeven a bisa: “Acceso universal na un bon educacion nunca antes tabata mes importante cu awor. Debi na e pandemia Covid-19, nos a mira un crecemento masivo pa lesnan ‘online’ den tur nos mercadonan, haciendo ‘klasnan virtual’ e normal nobo. Nos kier purba cera e division digital cu actualmente tin, recaudando fondo y creando consciencia pa provee muchanan cu ‘tablets’, y acceso na internet den comunidadnan mas vulnerabel.”

ZJ Sparks di Jamaica y Barrie Hype di St. Lucia lo ta anfitrion di e concierto cu lo figura presentacion di popularisimo artista di reggae Stephen Marley hunto cu nos propio artistanan Dibo D y Ataniro, y otro musiconan incluyendo, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, J Boog, Pato Ranking y Patrice Roberts.

Roeland van der Hoeven, a agrega, “Pa mira e concierto, mester djis download D’Music of bishita nos pagina di Facebook y prepara bo mes pa un tremendo anochi! Enrealidad- haci’e dos! Cu asina tanto tremendo artista sosteniendo e causa, nos mester a reparti e concierto den dos anochi. E emocion no a caba ainda; despues di e concierto, bo por ‘stream’ musica di bo artistanan faborito cu D’Music, mira ‘highlights’ riba Digicel su pagina di Facebook, y lesa mas detaye riba Loop.”

Digicel hosts One Love Together Concert

October 22nd, 2020, Willemstad, Curacao – On October 23rd and 24th from 8pm EST, Digicel hosts the One Love Together concert featuring dozens of extraordinary performers from across the Caribbean, Africa, Asia Pacific and beyond.

In celebration of Digicel’s relaunch as a Digital Operator and Better Together brand positioning, these musicians will take to D’Music’s virtual stage for a weekend of entertainment and charity. Streaming live via D’Music, the concert will also be shown on Facebook Watch and Digicel’s social media pages, giving viewers a range of options for this digital experience.

Looking to show that Digicel and its customers are better together, viewers tuning in to the One Love Together concert will be encouraged to make a small donation in lieu of a concert ticket. These donations will go towards bridging the digital divide by providing children in need with tablets and internet access. Contributions can be made via Paymaster: www.digicelgroup.com/onelove

Roeland van der Hoeven, CEO of Digicel Aruba, Bonaire & Curaçao said: “Universal access to a good education has never been more important. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen a massive swing towards online lessons in all of our markets, with virtual classrooms quickly becoming the norm. We are looking to bridge the digital divide, by raising awareness and funding to provide children with tablets, devices and internet access in our more vulnerable communities.”

Hosted by ZJ Sparks from Jamaica and Barrie Hype from Saint Lucia, the concert will feature reggae royalty Stephen Marley along with our own Dibo D and Ataniro and other musicians, including Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, J Boog, Pato Ranking and Patrice Roberts.

Roeland van der Hoeven added, “To watch the concert, simply download D’Music or check out our social media pages and get ready for a big-night in! Actually – make that two! With so many amazing performers supporting, we’ve had to spread the love over two nights. And the excitement doesn’t stop there, because after the concert you can stream music from your favorite artistes through D’Music, watch the highlights on Digicel’s social media pages, and read the recap on Loop.”

