Two arrests made in an ongoing drug investigation

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

 

Philipsburg, October 21st 2020

 

 

On Tuesday, October 20th, 2020, the Alpha Team arrested two men with the initials W.L.H. (42) and S.J.J. (30) in connection with an ongoing investigation. 

 

The suspects were arrested for their involvement with a drug smuggling offense that took place earlier this year at the cargo facilities in Point Blanche. W.H and S.J both remain in police custody in connection pending further investigation.

 

The Alpha Team is a jointly Multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coast Guard “.

 

